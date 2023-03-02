First Friday festivities set in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — March First Friday, "Shamrock & Roll" will be held on March 3 from 5-8 p.m.

This will help patrons get in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day with local bars, restaurants, galleries and businesses in downtown Bloomington.

Participating businesses include 2 fruGALS Thrift, Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio, Art Vortex Studio, Bloomington Spice Works, Bobzbay Books, Crossroads Fair Trade Goods & Gifts, gigi BOTTEGA, Herb Eaton Studio & Gallery, Inside Out Accessible Art, Joann Goetzinger Studio & Gallery, Main Gallery 404, La La Boutique, Main St. Yoga/Von Champs Boutique, Mandy Roeing Fine Art Studio and Gallery, Merlot and a Masterpiece, Red Raccoon Games, Rosie's Pub, Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge, The Bistro, The Hangar Art Co., The Painted Wraith Curiosity shoppe, The Yarn Garnde, Threshold to Hope, Inc., and Under the Ground BloNo.

Young at Heartland seeks mini-scripts

NORMAL — Young at Heartland, Heartland Theatre Company's senior acting troupe is seeking new mini-scripts for showcase performances and touring troupe in the community.

There is a spring and fall semester, where scripts will be called for. The best scripts deal with a senior moment, conflict or situation.

Currently the company is collecting scripts for spring. The deadline is Wednesday, March 15. Scripts can be submitted to heartlandtheatrecompany.org@gmail.com.

The company is looking for scripts that have 1-inch margins, character named centered about the speaking line, three to five pages, short lines and sentences, conflict, and scripts with women.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org/yah-call-for-scripts/ for more information.

Inside Out Gallery sets themed show for March and April

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative will continue a rotation of themed shows in 2023.

The theme for March and April is "Flowers & Faces," and will be on display through April 22.

A variety of new art in various mediums will be on display. Most of the art will only be available during the show session.

Madagascar Live! coming to B-N

BLOOMINGTON — Madagascar the Musical is coming to the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

The national tour features all new original music. The cast includes characters Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo, a group of clever penguins.

The musical tells the story of how they escape from the Central Park Zoo and go on an unexpected jounrey to King Julian's Madagascar.

Tickets range from $45 to $71 each.

Inside Out Gallery offers spring classes

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative anounced upcoming classes.

IOAA members receive a 10% class discount. Contact mjjohnson1956@gmail.com to schedule a private class or for more information.

The following classes will be offered:

You Are My Sun & Moon; 2-4 p.m., March 4; couples class, sun and moon on acrylic canvas; 16+; $24, $20 members.

2-4 p.m., March 4; couples class, sun and moon on acrylic canvas; 16+; $24, $20 members. Blooms & Branches; 1-3 p.m., March 11, design, carve, print and mat linoleum prints; 12+; $22, $20 members.

1-3 p.m., March 11, design, carve, print and mat linoleum prints; 12+; $22, $20 members. Alcohol Ink Wine Glass; 1-3 p.m., March 18, paint a wine glass with alcohol ink; $25, $22.50 members; 12+.

1-3 p.m., March 18, paint a wine glass with alcohol ink; $25, $22.50 members; 12+. Foolish Fish Styrofoam Etching; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., April 1; design and etch 6 by 9 printing block and print copies mat; $12, $10 members; 7+.

10 a.m.-12 p.m., April 1; design and etch 6 by 9 printing block and print copies mat; $12, $10 members; 7+. Acrylic Wonder; 1-3 p.m., April 8; paint two 6" canvases using an acrylic pour technique; $30, $27 members; 12+.

1-3 p.m., April 8; paint two 6" canvases using an acrylic pour technique; $30, $27 members; 12+. Introduction to Jewelry Making; 6-8 p.m., April 12-May 3; intro to tools and methods, braceles, earring, single strand necklace; 4 sessions; $40, $36 members; 14+.

6-8 p.m., April 12-May 3; intro to tools and methods, braceles, earring, single strand necklace; 4 sessions; $40, $36 members; 14+. Introduction to Watercolor; 1:30-3 p.m., April 23-24; techniques of liquid mask it, salt and liquid watercolor, an Aurora Borealis landscape and mroe; $40, $36 members; 14+.

1:30-3 p.m., April 23-24; techniques of liquid mask it, salt and liquid watercolor, an Aurora Borealis landscape and mroe; $40, $36 members; 14+. Mother's Day Mug Planter; 12-1:30 p.m., May 6; decorate a ceramic mug with sharpie markers and meld colors using rubbing alcohol, plant with marigold; $12, $10 members; 8+.

12-1:30 p.m., May 6; decorate a ceramic mug with sharpie markers and meld colors using rubbing alcohol, plant with marigold; $12, $10 members; 8+. Artist Showcase; 9-11 a.m., May 20; display two pieces of original art; $2 cash/check; $2.50 credit/debit card; 4+.

'The Pirates of Penzance' to play at Virginia Theatre

CHAMPAIGN — The Virginia Theatre in Champaign will host New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in "The Pirates of Penzance" at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Reserved seating tickets are $29.50 to $59.50 plus an additional per-ticket processing fee of $2.50 to $5 and may be purchased at the box office, online at thevirginia.org or by phone at 217-356-9063.

The show is presented by the Champaign Park District.

Lincoln library and museum to introduce artificial intelligence

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and Google Public Sectory announced plans to digitally transform the visitors experience at the museum.

The collaoration will use aritifical intelligence, extended reality (XR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies hosted on Google Cloud to create accessible, engaging, and interactive experiences for visitors.

The museum will use XR to provide additional layers of information about exhibits, let visitors choose which topics to explore further and provide information in languages and formats accessible to more people.

The museum will also explore the possibilies of features like interactive audio-visual guides and video content around displayed artifacts. Google Cloud's Immersive System for XR could also enable an immersive, gamified, and photorealistic experience for visitors.

They will also create assisted visual guides for people with disabilities and multilingual content for non-English speaking guests. A navigation guide, mapped in AR, could bring historical characters to life and enable a more accessible user-journey.

The first phase of this collaboration will include the implementation of a pilot project, exploring possibilities to build digital experiences for ALPLM. The following phases will include delivery of advanced experiences like 3D avatars, experiential history lessons and virtual tours, available on ALPLM's digital platforms.

The Google Cloud IaaS and PaaS layers will be the foundation for building and delivering these experiences, giving ALPLM salability, flexibility and cost benefits. Google Cloud partner Thoughtworks will work with Google Professional Services to deliver this transformation for ALPLM.