Arts in brief: Downtown Bloomington plans December First Friday

Downtown Bloomington plans December First Friday

BLOOMINGTON — Downtown Bloomington's First Friday event Once Upon a Holiday will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

Various locations in downtown Bloomington will participate. There will be live window vignettes as well.

There will also be the annual tree lighting ceremony to kick-off the holiday season at the same time in downtown.

The McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., will offer entertainment and refreshments in the rotunda on the museum square.

Visit downtownbloomington.org for more information.