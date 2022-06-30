Arts in brief: Downtown artists prepare for First Friday

Downtown artists prepare for First Friday

BLOOMINGTON — Downtown Bloomington art galleries and studios will present the Art Trail on Route 66 over the 4th of July weekend.

First Friday will take place from 5-8 p.m. on July 1.

75 artists are exhibiting and selling paintings, sculptures, prints, cards, ceramics and more.

Guests will be able to view themed art and scenes by local artists in their studios and galleries around the corners on Center, Monroe, Main, Jefferson and Locust Streets.

The eight block walking Art Trail on Route 66 will also continue on Saturday, July 2 with varied hours at galleries.

Peoria Art Guild receives $5,000 grant

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild received a $5,000 grant from Illinois Humanities to support Art Around the World classes at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Illinois Humanities' Community Grants program has welcome welcomed proposals from not-for-profit groups that have a story to tell about the state or use the humanities to enrich community life since 1974. Nonprofit organizations may apply for grants up to $8,000 or Activate History micro-grants of $500.

Visit ilhumanities.org/grants or contact 312-374-1555, or mark.hallett@ilhumanities.org for more information.

Art Around the World classes are offered for free every Friday, July 1-29 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12-3 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, visit peoriariverfrontmuseum.org.

Greater Livingston County Arts Council to showcase July 2022 Gallery Show

PONTIAC — The Greater Livingston County Arts Council will present their July 2022 Gallery Show "Multiple Personalities" by Mike Rodino.

The gallery will be featured in the Joe Bailey Gallery in the upper level at the GLCAC Art Center. It will open Tuesday, July 5 and run through the end of the month.

An opening reception will take place Saturday, July 9 at 5 p.m.

Rodino will showcase three different disciplines: assemblages, spray panels and oil painting.

The art center at GLCAC is located at 209 W. Madison St. in Pontiac. The show may be viewed during regular hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and the show is open to the public.

See Gettysburg Address at Lincoln Library and Museum for free on July 8

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will celebrate America's independence with a special edition of "Tales from the Vault" that includes an up-close look at the Gettysburg Address.

The event will be held at noon on Friday, July 8 at the library, 112 N. Sixth St., Springfield. It will also be available for viewing on Facebook live on the ALPLM Facebook page.

The Tales from the Vault program will feature historian Ian Hunt discussing ALPLM artifacts related to American independence and freedom, including the story of Lincoln's grandfather buying a rife and drum for the soldiers he led during the Revolutionary War.

The highlight will be the chance to see the Gettysburg Address, which rarely leaves the ALPLM vault. Written in Lincoln's hand, it is just one of five copies in existence. Lincoln used the address to connect the struggle of the Civil War to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is now regarded as one of history's most powerful expressions of freedom and liberty.

Tales from the Vault is a monthly collaboration between the ALPLM, the Illinois State Museum and the Lincoln Home National Historic Site.

Visit PresidentLincln.Illinois.gov for more information.