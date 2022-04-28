Arts in brief: Bloomington-Normal Art Circle gearing up for First Friday

Art Circle to host First Friday

BLOOMINGTON — The Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal will host another First Friday event on Friday, May 6 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Bloomington.

The theme for the month of May is "Spring into Art." Several downtown art galleries, studios and more will be participating.

Visit artcirclebn.com for more information.

Art Circle plans May meeting

BLOOMINGTON — The Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal will have their monthly meeting on Thursday, May 12.

The meeting will take place from 7-9 p.m. at Jacob's Well Community Church, 304 Jersey Ave., Normal.

The monthly meetings allow community artists to meet to network, bond, share art and learn from one another. Attendees are invited to bring one or two pieces of art or writing to share, but just bringing yourself is fine.

New-comers and late-comers are welcome.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria to host art reception

PEORIA — The Contemporary Art Center of Peoria will host a combined art reception on Saturday, May 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The reception is for their exhibits "Jill King: New Horizons" which will be on display in the Preston Jackson Gallery; and the "Mike Baur and John Boylan" exhibit which will be on display in Gallery 3R. Both exhibits will be open until June 17.

Admission for the event is free, but donations are requested.

The exhibits are available during regular gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment.

Contact cac@peoriacac.org or 309-674-6822, or visit peoriacac.org for more information.

Central Illinois Ballet to host gala event

PEORIA — Central Illinois Ballet will present its 10 Year Anniversary Gala at Five Points Washington on Saturday, May 14 at 6 p.m.

The event will include cocktail hours, a performance of the ballet's greatest works, followed by a reception with a silent auction, DJ and dancing. Some of the works that will be performing include Cinderella, Dracula, Romeo & Juliet, Firebird, Gatsby the Ballet and more. Several alumni and guest artists from all over the country will be performing alongside resident company and academy dancers.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at ciballet.com.

Peoria Art Guild members show planned for May

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild will exhibit their annual member show through the month of May.

An opening reception will be held on First Friday, May 6 from 5-9 p.m. There will be entertainment by Linda Hartley and the Peoria Drum Circle along with the Hick'ry Stick BBQ Food truck.

The exhibit will be available for viewing during regular gallery hours; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Friday; 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

Visit peoriaartguild.org for more information.