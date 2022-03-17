Arts in brief: Bloomington-Normal Art Circle calls to artists for Good Friday event

Artists sought

for Good Friday

BLOOMINGTON — The call for artists letter for the "What's So Good About Good Friday?" has been released.

In order for artists to secure their place in the show, they must register online by Monday, March 21 by completing the form at forms.gle/WKw3iHqGJfqRSJP68.

Artists may contribute one piece of art. Art and easel drop off will be on Wednesday, April 13 from 4-6 p.m. Art must be labeled with the artists' name. No wall space will be available. Each artist will be sent a link to schedule a 15 minute time slot for art and easel drop off. Do not arrive before 4 p.m.

Art will be on display on Thursday, April 14 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Good Friday, April 15 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Artwork will also be on display for Easter weekend services and Monday's bible study fellowship group. Art is to remain at Second Presbyterian Church until pick up on Tuesday, April 9 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or 4-6 p.m.

An artist reception will take place on April 15 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. A Good Friday service will follow the reception at 7 p.m.

The event is in place of the Art Circle meeting that would have taken place on April 14 at Jacob's Well.

Call 309-310-1276 or visit artcirclebn.com, facebook.com/ArtCircleBN or email artcirclebn@gmail.com for more information.

Allerton center

to host artists

MONTICELLO — The Allerton Park and Retreat Center announced the five artists selected for their Spring 2022 In-Residence, Rooting a Deeper Connection program.

The five artists include Nicole Anderson-Cobb, Barber, Latrelle Bright, Jose Gobbo and Simiya Sudduth. Each artist will spend three weeks living at the Allerton estate at 515 Old Timber Road in Monticello between March and May.

The program began in 2020 to offer artists an opportunity to immerse themselves in their work and find inspiration from the park. The program also aims to support and highlight the meaningful work of creators and researchers, making their professions more accessible to the public.

The spring program is in partnership with the University of Illinois' Office of the Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Allerton's proposal was one of 22 projects funded by the university's program.

The five finalists were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants, with the selected artists residing in Champaign, Springfield, Chicago and St. Louis.

Information about each artists' program will be available on Allerton's website at Allerton.Illinois.edu as their residencies get closer.

The residence program was also made possible in part through gifts from Joan and Peter Hood, Dana Brehm and Larry Bauman. Fall 2022 residency applications will open April 1.

Visit Allerton.Illinois.edu/allerton-in-residence/ for more information.

Lincoln museum

to open exhibit

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will open their new exhibit "Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory." on March 23.

The exhibit uses personal treasures and keepsakes, as well as photos to help tell stories of people who survived acts of genocide and the stories of friends and family who didn't make it.

The exhibit will highlight the stories of Ursula Meyer, who hid her teddy bear during the Holocaust. She survived to reclaim the bear but lost most of her family.; Siyin Duong, whose father survived the killing fields of Cambodia and managed to save a jade pendant that had been in the family for generations; and Othman Al Ani, who fled violence in Iraq and brought along a small set of dominoes to remind him of good times with friends he may never see again.

The exhibit was created by the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center. It will be at the museum through Jan. 22, 2023 and will be included in regular admission prices. The exhibit will also be accompanied by a series of special events, including an appearance by the curator and photographer who oversaw the creation of the exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and a kid-friendly program on how to turn a family keepsake or photo into a work of art.

Visit presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/stories-of-survival-object-image-memory for more information.