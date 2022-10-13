Arts in brief: Bloomington gallery announces fall art classes

Bloomington gallery announces fall art classes

BLOOMINGTON — The Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative announced their fall and holiday class offerings.

The classes being offered include:

Tie Dry T-Shirt & Cap; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 22; $18-$20; ages 10+.

To register, visit insideoutcoop.org or contact Mary Jo at mjjohnson1956@gmail.com for more information.

Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts offers art classes

BLOOMINGTON — Inside Out Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative instructors will be teaching a series of art classes that will be offered through Bloomington Parks and Recreation.

Registration can be completed at bloomingtonparks.org. New registrants will need to complete a agency account. Registration is recommended at least one week before the start of a class.

The classes being offered include:

Holiday Ceramics; 5:30-6:45 p.m., through Oct. 27, ages 8-14

Haunted House Pen & Ink; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 15, ages 10-14

Autumn Landscape - Pen & Ink; 1-3 p.m., Oct. 15, ages 14+

Paint with Mary Jo: Acrylic Pumpkin Painting; 1:30-3 p.m., Oct. 16, ages 8+

Learn to Draw; 6:15-7:30 p.m., Dec. 1-15, ages 10+

Adult/Child Card Making; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Dec. 10, ages 6-10 with an adult

Holiday Card Making; 1:30-3:30 p.m., Dec. 10, ages 14+

Paint with Me: Reindeer Paintings; 1:30-3:30 p.m., Dec. 11, ages 5-12 with an adult

Intro to Jewelry Making; 6-8 p.m., Jan. 5-26, ages 14+

Heartland Theater's senior acting troupe celebrates 19 years with fall showcase

NORMAL — Heartland Theater's Young at Heartland showcase will be celebrating their 19th year with a fall showcase at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

The performances will be on a donation basis, there are not tickets.

The scenes, short plays and monologues are performed by the senior acting troupe throughout the community.

The seniors have participated in a two-month acting workshop with Sandra Zielinski, instructor with Terri Whisenhunt assisting. The troupe is typically seen at local nursing and retirement homes as well as for church and civic groups, but each fall they perform at Heartland Theater, 1110 Douglas St. in the Community Activity Center, Normal.

The Young at Heartland performers and staff are fully vaccinated and will be wearing clear masks. All audience members are required to wear masks to the performances. No reservations will be available. The shows are on a first come, first seated basis and are open to the public.

The program is supported in part by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency; the National Endowment for the Arts; and the McLean County Art Center.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org or call 309-452-8709 for more information.

Lincoln Arts Institute opens new exhibit

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Arts Institute will open their October exhibition "Midwest" on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 5-8 p.m.

"Midwest" is this month's theme and LAI members will be showcasing their work. Artwork displays will include paintings, drawings, sculptures and photography. There will also be pieces by young artists from LAI classes.

LAI is located at 112 S. McLean St. in Lincoln. The gallery is open Friday evenings from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for viewing and purchasing.

Visit lincolnartsinstitute.com for more information.

Greater Livingston Arts Council announces Halloween group show

PONTIAC — The Greater Livingston County Arts Council announced their featured gallery show, "Spooky Trees," at the art center.

The show opened on Oct. 1 in the Joe Bailey Gallery and will run through Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Joy Bailey Gallery is located upstairs at the art center; an elevator/life is available.

"Spooky Trees" continues with the annual tradition of the Halloween group show which features a variety of artists from art center. It is a mixed media show and each work depicts the artist's own interpretation of the theme.

The art center is located at 209 W. Madison St. in Pontiac. The show may be viewed during regular hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday though Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 12-4 p.m., Sunday.

There is no admission fee and the show is open to the public.

Visit artsinpontiac.org for more information.

Peoria Riverfront Museum opens new exhibit

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum opened a new interactive exhibit on Oct. 7 with a giant 10-foot illuminated "Mars" as the centerpiece on the Red Planet.

"MARS: The Exhibition" also features full-scale models of the first Mars rovers on loan from NASA"s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, pop culture items, remote control robots and an augmented reality Martian landscape, so that visitors can experience the planet first-hand. The exhibition will run through Spring 2023.

The 10-foot "Mars" sculpture was created for the museum by U.K. artist Luke Jerram. The rotating artwork is lit from within and made from detailed 120-dpi imagery of the Martian surface compiled by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Jerram previously created the museum's 13-foot illuminated "Moon," now on display in the museum's lobby.

The sculpture is sponsored by the museum's former longtime planetarium director Sheldon Schafer, Marry Ann Schafer and the Schafer family. The exhibit is sponsored by Precision Planting and the Corporate Visionary Society Council.

Admission to all exhibitions is free for members; $15 for adults; $13 for seniors 60+ and students with an ID; and $11 for youth ages 11-17. The admission price also covers daytime planetarium shows. Giant Screen Theater tickets are extra.

The museum welcomes ESI Student and Family Fun Pass holders, Blue Star Museum families, Museums for All and public library pass holders.

Call 309-686-7000 or visit RiverfrontMuseum.org for more information.