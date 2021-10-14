Arts in Brief: B-N Art Circle to host meeting

B-N Art Circle

sets meeting

BLOOMINGTON — Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal will have a meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Jacob's Well Community Church, 304 Jersey Ave., Normal.

Attendees are invited to bring one of two pieces of art or writing to share, or just yourself.

Marks are required for everyone when gathering indoors.

Reception

set for exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Arts Center in downtown Bloomington will have an opening reception for their new exhibit "Herb Eaton & Buddy Plumlee: The Amusement of Mortals" on Friday, Oct. 15 from 5-8 p.m.

The reception will be held at the center located at 601 N. East St. in Bloomington.

Artgasm set

for BCPA

BLOOMINGTON — Artgasm Grimm Fantasy & GRIMMZ show will be held at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Artgasm is a fundraiser for the Bloomington Creativity Center. Tickets are available at friendsofthebcpa.org/artgasm/tickets.

The Bloomington Center for Performing Arts is located at 600 N. East St. in downtown Bloomington.

'Black Words'

showcase set

BLOOMINGTON — Tickets are now available for a streamed presentation of "Black Lives Black Words" showcase presented by Coalescence Theatre Project and Black Lives Black Words International on a "pay what you can" basis and can be purchased at showtix4u.com/events/CoalescenceTheatre.

The showcase will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Central Time on Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31 on ShowTix4U.

"Black Lives Black Words" is evening of 10-minute plays written for digital production along with poetry, dance and music. The showcase represents Black playwrights nationally who have written plays based on on the question, "Do Black lives really matter?" Directors and talent are from around the country and have been assembled to present this timely and powerful streamed production.

Curated by Katharyn D. Brown, plays selected include:

"No Justice" by Kenisha Lynn Morgan and Dana Hall, directed by Elaine McCoy Hill, featuring Fania Bourn and Jennifer Maloy

"Unprecedented?" by Keenya Jackson, directed by Jacqueline Simone Brown, featuring Jennifer Cirillo, Kenisha Lynn Morgan and LeeJi Drifwood

"Non-Negotiables" by local playwright Cameron Baker, directed by Katharyn D. Brown, featuring Ren Jaxson, Anthony Overton and Gregory D. Hicks

"A Single Fcking Retweet" by Imani Vaughn Jones, directed by Jacqueline Simon Brown, featuring Elizabeth Jacts and Joseph Kirby

"Human Resources" by Cris Eli Blac, directed by Latrelle Sharmaine Bright, featuring Chynna Miller and Celina Trujillo

Also performing will be Shatriya Smith, a poet from Springfield, the BCAI dancers performing to spoken word and singer Jaquez Howard who sang for the "Juneteenth Street" performance.