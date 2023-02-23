Art for the fridge at Main Gallery 404

BLOOMINGTON — Main Gallery 404 at 404 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington is giving art collectors a chance to make their own "Refigerator Art Gallery."

The refigerator is a convenient location to exhibit a collectors artist taste if the walls are already filled with art. If a collector is just starting out, this is an affordable way to quickly start a collection that is easily portable.

Main Gallery 404 artists will be creating small, trading card size works of art (2½" x 3½") that are able to be inserted into magnetic sleeves and displayed on the refigerator galleries. Works will debut on First Friday March 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be available throughout the month and beyond.

All artwork will be original pieces signed by the artists with a limited number of cards available from each artist. Artwork and sleeves can be purchased separately though some artwork will come already sleeved. The artwork will include oil, acrylic, mixed media, watercolor, colored pencil and more. Prices will generally range from $5 to $15.

New exhibit open at Dickson Mounds

LEWISTOWN — The Illinois State Museum opened its new exhibit, "Interrupted Journey," by Nora Moore Lloyd on Feb 15.

The exhibit will be on display at the Dickson Mounds branch in Lewistwon through Oct. 23.

The Illinois State Museum features Lloyd's ongoing work with bird rescue and release in the Chicago area.

This exhibit will feature photographs and journal entries that honor those birds whose lives or journies have been interrupted by human activity, captures them in a stilled moment, a glimpse of what people may miss when a bird is in flight. Many of the photographs are close-ups, offering an intimate view of Lloyd's rescued subjects, whose injuries are often too severe to survive.

Lloyd's work is inspired by her Indigenous perspective of mutual respect and relationship to land and nature.

The exhibit also includes contributions from the Illinois State Museum and the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors to raise awareness about the human impact on bird populations in Illinois.

Dickson Mounds is located at 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Visit illinoisstatemuseum.org for more information.

University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery opens exhibit

SPRINGFIELD — The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery announced a new exhibit, "In the Shadow," will open on Monday, March 6.

The exhibit is an installation of ceramic works by Decatur-based artist Jennifer Holt. The exhibit will run through Thursday, April 13. A reception will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the gallery.

Holt's mixed media sculpture and installation art revolves around concepts of time, place and memory.

Holt received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture from Ohio University and a Master of Fine Arts in ceramics from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She currently resides in Central Illinois, where she is a practicing artist and assistant professor of art at Millikin University, teaching ceramics and scultpure.

Holt's work has been exhibited in several national and international exhibitions and publications, including the NCECA Clay National Biennial in Louisville, KY; ICMEA Emerging Artist Competition at the FuLe International Art Museums in Fuping, China; Ceramics Monthly magazine and Dao Clayform magazine.

Holt has also participated in several residencies, both national and international, including Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in Newcastle, Maine and FuLe International Ceramics Art Museums in Fuping, China.

This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. The gallery is located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, room 201. The gallery is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Visit uis.edu/visual-arts/visual-arts-galleries for more information.