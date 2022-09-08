Arts in brief: Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal to host Dr. Robert Baller

Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal to host Dr. Robert Baller

BLOOMINGTON — Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal will have their meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday with guest speaker Dr. Robert Baller, MD at Jacob's Well, 304 Jersey Ave., Normal.

Baller will present "Picasso & Conversation," where he will share his point of view as an art collector of over 50 years, collecting mostly Picasso, Matisse, Dali, Erte, Chagall and more. After sharing some of the pieces from his collection, he will answer questions followed by an opportunity to mingle and visit before the end of the evening.

Baller was born in Lincoln, NE and earned a BA, BSM and MD at University of Illinois at Chicago and completed his residency in eye surgery at the University of Iowa. He served as a LT. Commander, US Navy and US Marines. He worked in a private practice in eye surgery in Bloomington for 50 years.

Baller's art collection has been exhibited in three museums and seen by over 30,000 people. He also has an upcoming exhibit in Ft. Collins, Colorado from Oct. through Jan. 6. The exhibit will raise the number of viewers to nearly 40,000.

The event is free and open to the public. Art Circle will return to their regular meeting format in October.

Visit artcirclebn.com for more information.

Heartland Theatre to hold open auditions

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company will hold open auditions for their upcoming production of The Revolutionists Sept. 16-17.

The auditions will be held from 6-9 p.m., Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday at Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., in the Normal Community Activity Center.

The play will be directed by Sanhawich Meateanuwat, a second-year directing student at Illinois State University's School of Theatre and Dance. Meateanuwat is originally from Thailand and a graduate of Bangkok University, he worked as a resident director for their theatre company. He won the 2022 SDC Fellowship Student Directing Award at the Region III Kennedy Center American Collegiate Theatre Festival.

Heartland is looking to cast four women's roles. A complete description of characters, information, scenes and audition instructions can be found at heartlandtheatre.org/auditions.

Performance dates will be Nov. 3-5, 10-13 and 17-19.

Contact boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

Alexander Heffner to visit Lincoln library and museum Sept. 8

SPRINGFIELD — Alexander Heffner, a famous TV host, will appear at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Sept. 8.

Heffner hosts "The Open Mind," the longest running show in the history of public television, which premiered in 1956 and was originally hosted by Richard Heffner, Alexander's grandfather; and Heffner is the co-author of "A Documentary History of the United States," a collection of speeches, letters, court rulings and even Tweets that have forged American history.

Heffner will discuss keystone documents in American history and the future of democracy. His presentation is part of the library and museum's "For the People" series. Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. and guests will be able to tour the exhibit "Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory," until the program starts at 7 p.m.

Educators who attend the event and complete an evaluation survey will receive 1.5 professional development points.

The "For the People" series features bold thinkers with unique insights into the people of yesterday, today and tomorrow. The final event in series will take place on Oct. 18 with Chicago White Sox broadcaster Jason Benetti, who will discuss his many accomplishments and his life with cerebral palsy.

Visit President Lincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.