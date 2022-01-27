Arts in Brief: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to host volunteer orientation session

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will welcome new volunteers at an orientation session on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Volunteers will help tell the story of the 16th president. The orientation will talk about how to join the team that greets visitors, assists at events, helps researchers and more.

The one-hour session will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the library's Multi-Purpose Room (112 N. Sixth St., Springfield). The session will discuss volunteers opportunities and what volunteers need to know about the library and museum.

Volunteers will be asked to attend three additional training sessions: Wednesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 9; and Wednesday, March 16. Each session starts at 5:30 p.m.

Volunteers contribute an average of 40,000 hours of service each year to the library and museum, making the experience better for those who visit the hugely popular institution.

Contact Jeremy Carrell, director of volunteer services at 217-558-8872 to register for the event.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.