2023 Fine Art Fair set for September

PEORIA — The Peoria Art Guild announced the 2023 Fine Art Fair will take place Sept. 23-24.

The event is a collaboration with the Peoria Park District and a new collaboration with the Central Illinois Jazz Society and three local wineries.

Jazz groups will perform on the CEFCU stage from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday for Jazz Day, including performances by local professional musicians ranging from Big Band to Latin to Pop.

Community Music Day will be on Sunday and feature local favorites such as the Peoria Ballet, Bradley University Groove Project, Nitsch Theatre Kids and more.

Also being featured are Mackinaw Valley Winery from Mackinaw, Hidden Hills Winery & Vineyard from Galesburg, and Spoon River Junction Winery in Canton. There will be free tastings from each winery and attendees will also be able to purchase glasses of wine to enjoy during the event.

The fair draws around 8,000 to 10,000 people each year and takes place at the Riverfront Festival Park, 200 NE. Water St., Peoria. Parking is free.

Tickets are $10 but the event is free for children 12 and under, children's art festival participants and Peoria Art Guild Members.

Contact director@peoriaartguild.org or visit peoriaartguild.org for more information.

Peoria Civic Chorale to present 'American Rhapsody'

PEORIA — The Peoria Area Civic Chorale will mark the end of their 40th concert season with "An American Rhapsody: Gershwin and Friends" at 7:30 p.m. May 5-6.

The event will take place at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington.

The concert will feature performances by guest artist Miracle Amah, a voice instructor at Bradley University; the Youth Chorus, and a Children's Festival Chorus Program.