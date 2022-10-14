Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal comes to an end after 15 years

BLOOMINGTON — Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal announced Friday morning the organization will be ending after 15 years.

"As a 100% volunteer run organization, the three Art Circle leaders made the decision to conclude the group at this time," said Janean Baird, one of the group leaders and owner of Art Vortex Studio in downtown Bloomington, in an email to The Pantagraph. "Art Circle was beloved and has had many transitions through the years, as all organizations do. The analogy we used is, 'It's time to land the plane and park it.' A gentle landing."

Art Circle was started by Natalie Wetzel and Bekah Berry as the Van Leer Arts Society in the summer of 2007 as a faith-based group of artists and creative people, meeting at Immanuel Bible Foundation's Broadview Mansion in Normal.

Two years later, the group was renamed the Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal, and the meetings were moved to Jacob's Well Community Church in Normal.

Angel Ambrose, LizBeth Ogiela-Scheck and Janean Baird assumed leadership of the group in 2011; Michael Escoubas joined the leadership team alongside Ambrose and Baird in 2020.

Baird said in the group's 15 years, new art galleries and new art nonprofit organizations have joined the community, including Threshold To Hope, Illinois Art Station and Inside Out: Accessible Art.

Art Circle artists and poets have organized and participated in art shows at the Broadview Mansion, Second Presbyterian Church, Carle Cancer Institute in Normal, Victory Christian Center, Merlot and a Masterpiece and Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio. During meetings they would share art, celebrate accomplishments and more.

In Friday's announcement, Art Circle leaders included several Bible verses, "because it's been a place where artists can share their art and their love of Jesus," Baird said.

The group held its last monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, and their final art show will continue to be on display at the Carle Cancer Institute in Normal through January. Participating artists will receive an email with art pickup details.

Baird said their art-focused events will continue, transitioning to be led by other organizations.

Downtown Bloomington's First Fridays, which the Art Circle has supported and participated in, will not be affected by the closure, as "Art Circle artists who show and sell their original fire art ... will continue to do so at the locally-owned art studios and galleries that are open 5-8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month."

The Art Circle leaders said they hope the impact of the organization will last beyond its ending.

"As Art Circle concludes, through faith we trust that God is going to do something new. After endings, there are beginnings," Baird said.