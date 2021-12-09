A new Christmas musical in Streator

Christmas

musical set

STREATOR — Eric Elder Ministries, along with local churches and organizations, will present "His Name Was Nicholas," a new Christmas musical for the whole family on Dec. 17-18 at the newly renovated Streator High School auditorium.

The musical is written and directed by Eric Elder, a former Streator resident, to showcase the real life and deep faith of a man named Nicholas who lived back in the 3rd and 4th centuries, and who has become known around the world as "Santa Claus." The show features 60 actors on stage and 40 working behind the scenes to create an experience that will inspire faith to all who attend.

Elder's late wife, Lana Elder, came up with the idea over 25 years ago and they have been researching and writing about St. Nicholas ever since. First, they wrote a heartwarming book about his life called "St. Nicholas: The Believer," then working with a dance company in South Carolina to stage a full-length ballet based on the story called "One Life: A Christmas Story Ballet," and now turning the story into a family-friendly musical featuring 25 uplifting and fully orchestrated songs called "His Name Was Nicholas."

The show will be performed Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at HisNameWasNicholas.com and cost $10-$20 for in-person and $10 to watch online.

Email eric@theranch.org or call 815-326-5817 for questions.

Wanderers to

play Peoria

PEORIA — The Peoria-based alt-folk quintet, The Way Down Wanderers will bring their live show to the Scottish Rite Theatre, 400 Northeast Perry Avenue, from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The band are known for their roots-based rock, folk, bluegrass, jazz, classical and pop. They recently released their record, More Like Tomorrow on Soundly Music. They play percussion, the mandolin, guitar, bass, banjo and the fiddle. They have sold out shows across the UK and United States.

The Way Down Wanderers have received a number of accolades including official showcases at AmericanaFest and International Bluegrass Music Association to UK Session of the Year, a BBC Scotland Session, as well as Finalist, International Songwriting Competition, Chicago's Best Emerging Artist, Deli Magazine and Songpickr's Best Songs Spotify Playlist and more.

The band have also played a number of national and regional festivals including Merlefest, Summer Camp, Red Wing Roots Music Festival and Saskatchewan Jazz Fest across the United States, Canada and the UK. They have played the venues Bluegrass Underground, The Fox Theater, Park West, The Vogue, The Station Inn, the Gramercy Theater and more.

The show will also feature special guest Jocelyn & Chris. Tickets are $18-$40. Visit scottishritepeoria.com for more information.