5 questions with Cristen Monson, co-creator of Nomad Theatre Co.

Name: Cristen Monson

Position: Co-creator of the Nomad Theatre Co.

1. What is the Nomad Theatre Co.?

The Nomad Theatre Co. was created in 2019 by Connie Blick and Cristen Monson. We wanted to start Nomad Theatre as a passion project to bring theater to more places accessible to the community. Sometimes people may feel intimidated going to a theater and this makes it casual and fun. It also gives us an opportunity to feature women prominently in the directing, production and playwriting roles. We want to give those opportunities to women who need experience or an outlet for their talents that they may not have at other local theaters. Connie and I have also directed and acted in Nomad productions, and "The Patio Plays" features a monologue written by myself.

2. The Nomad Theatre Co. describes itself as "theater that moves." What does that mean?

Nomad Theatre brings live theater to audiences by staging original works in site-specific locations; it is quite literally theater that moves. In 2020, in the height of COVID-related shutdowns everywhere, Nomad produced the wildly popular "Front Porch Plays" by Elizabeth Gregory Wilder. This July, Nomad is bringing theater beyond the front porch and onto your patios with "The Patio Plays."

3. What plays are planned for this year and where?

Our latest project is "The Patio Plays." The key difference of this sister project is that "The Patio Plays" features plays from four local playwrights: Bruce Boeck, Pamela Morgan, Cristen Monson and John D. Poling. Each of their submissions showcases short scenes or monologues that all have one thing in common: They take place in a viewer’s patio or yard. Two troupes of eight actors and one musician will travel from doorstep to doorstep, performing site-specific scenes. Whether the scene features a birds-eye view into the high stakes of garage sales, a rollercoaster break-up over a secret ingredient, or a sweet scene between a mother and teen, the content of these scenes have their setting in common: the patio of your porch!

In August, Nomad will present "Gloria Mundi," a new work by local playwright Pamela Morgan. This play was accepted into the Indianapolis Fringe and St. Louis Fringe festivals, and Nomad will travel with this play to the festivals. There will be a hometown show and we will be announcing the details for that soon. We have other projects percolating, but no announcements yet.

4. How can someone host a performance?

If members of the Bloomington-Normal community would like to reserve a day and time for this event, please visit nomad-theatre-company.ticketleap.com/the-patio-plays/ or find the link on our webpage, NomadTheatre.org . Reservations are filled on a first-come basis, and registration ends Sunday, July 3, in order to sufficiently plan travel routes.

Please email Nomadtheatremoves@gmail.com with questions about this exciting project. Cost is $25 to host a performance, but this is one cost, no matter the size of the audience. So, invite a friend over, or 50! Certainly, a public place or business may also host if there is an outdoor space. They can use the same signup link and we will contact them. However, since we are not amplified, hearing with a large audience could be an issue.

A portion of donations collected during the run will be donated to the Bloomington-Normal chapter of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense. Performances are Fridays, July 8 and July 15 from 5:30-8 p.m., and July 9, 10, 16, 17 from 4-8 p.m.

5. How much work goes into setting up a play in someone’s yard?

We have an incredible young director, Alysa Chandler, who is a rising senior at Illinois State University in the School of Theatre and Dance. Our stage manager, Emily Kelly, has kept us on track and has taken on the task of scheduling the troupe’s performance route. We are so grateful to have her here this summer as she is home from Columbia College. As far as the actors setting up the performance, it will be different everywhere they travel. We intentionally have few props and only need a couple of chairs and a small table. The troupe will be in and out in a flash, and on to the next performance location. The cast includes: Bryson Kramer, Yasimine Hamilton, Wes Melton, Brooke Moonan, Patti Geske, Millie Thornton, Susan Palmer, Lynda Rettick, Lisa Howard, Ariele Jones, Cristen Monson, Max Beck, Diane Boeck, Bruce Boeck, Swati Khanna and Sam Willis and Sage Brown.

