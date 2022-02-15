American Passion Play receives $10,000 donation

BLOOMINGTON — The American Passion Play in Bloomington received a $10,000 donation from Illinois Knights Templar Assistant Outreach.

The check was presented by Wayne Clark, the deputy guard commander of the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of Illinois, during the group's annual dinner held on Monday.

American Passion Play is a stage production of the ministries and crucifixion of Jesus Christ and goes through his teachings and miracles, and ultimately ends with his resurrection.

The show takes place annually at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts.

"I have many hats I wear for the American Passion Play," said business manager Mike Fowler. "I do the day-to-day running of the office, advertising, raising money and all the different things we do to maintain the play. I'm also a cast member in the play."

Fowler plays the part of Matthew, who is a tax collector. Fowler joined Passion Play in 1973, which makes him a 49-year member. Fowler took over as business manager in 2017.

When American Passion Play first started it was under the Scottish Rite of Bloomington and was originally made up of their members, but is now made up of local community members.

Due to COVID the show has been delayed for two years, but is finally coming back this year with guidelines. The production also had to cut down their usual five shows to three Saturdays. Performances will be March 19, 26 and April 2-3. Tickets are $25.

"We had no income for those two years, so I came up with the idea of sustaining sponsors for the show," Fowler said. "I went to the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction and Knights Templar of Illinois to enlist them to make a donation and they both gave $10,000 and became our very first sponsors. We even had an anonymous donor match it with another $10,000."

This year, Fowler went back to the same people and received a second year of donations.

The donation money goes toward covering operation costs for the production including props, clothing, stage handlers, employees, insurance and more. The production costs about $40,000 to run every year.

"Sustaining sponsors helped us sustain the income for those two years," Fowler said. "We feel very fortunate. We've already sold 750 tickets this year and are looking to sell about 1000-1200 tickets. Our attendance is still down with Covid but I think we can do well with ticket sales along with donations."

This year is also American Passion Play's 99th year and they will be celebrating 100 years in 2023.

For those who want to get involved with American Passion Play can email tickets@americanpassionplay.org or call 309-829-3903.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

