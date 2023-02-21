Once she has her heart set on something, she doesn’t back down until she succeeds. Emmi Knepp and I have been friends since before I learned to read. She is everything a friend could ask for: loyal, considerate, honest, and a dull moment does not exist when she is around.

Throughout her years as a Rocket, she has been a part of the FACS club, Yearbook, cheer squad, track team, and National Honor Society. When she is not at practice, work, or school you can find her hanging out with friends, shopping, at Zen getting her nails done, the gym, or on her daily Dunkin’ Run! She does not enjoy reading in her leisure time, but her favorite movie is Blended and her favorite TV show is Bachelor in Paradise.

After High School she plans to attend ICC with hopes of being accepted into their dental hygienist program. . Emmi has had her heart set on being a dental hygienist since around 7th grade. In her elementary years, she wished to be a teacher or a vet.

One of her successes during highs school was being inducted into the National Honor Society. She values her family, God, and friends, and she wishes to be successful with her career. During her years at RB she made many fond memories, yet she will forever remember cheering for our boys at the Redbird Arena when we advanced to state before Covid struck, prom, and homecoming. As she flips the page to the next chapter of her life, she fears leaving her friends whom she has known her whole life. She leaves behind some advice for the incoming freshmen: “Don’t come into high school feeling like you don’t belong. You will grow and find your inner-self throughout your years. Have a good time and live life.”

As I part from Emmi through the many happy years of friendship, I wish us both continued friendship and success. I look forward to seeing you succeed with your career, Emmi. I know that you will fit in wherever you go.