“She is self motivated and determined to achieve her goals both academically and athletically. Her calm focus in the classroom paired with her intense competitive nature in athletics is such a unique combination. Beyond her amazing work ethic, she is simply such a joy to be around! She has a great sense of humor and is kind to those around her.” This is what Mrs. Carmela Axelson had to say about one amazing senior: Ellie Cahill.

Ellie has grown into a natural leader for the students of Eureka High School. She is always going above and beyond whatever she puts her mind to. Ellie has a positive attitude and spreads her loving energy to others.

Throughout Ellie´s high school career, she has stayed busy with her involvement in track, basketball, Student Council and National Honor Society. “Being involved in these has made me a better person. Before high school I didn't do a ton of services on my own, and now I volunteer on my own because it is something that I enjoy,” Ellie said.

While she stays busy with her extra curricular activities and services, she manages to hold a 4.0 GPA. Ellie has developed a love for Anatomy. She will be attending Illinois Wesleyan University to further her academic and athletic career. Ellie plans to pursue the nursing field. “I took Mrs. Monk’s Anatomy class my junior year, and I got really interested in learning about all of the different systems, functions and bones of the human body. I thought about it and realized that I would be interested in doing nursing,” Ellie said.

Ellie´s dedication is shown not only in the classroom but on the court as well. Her basketball coach, Jerry Prina said, “Ellie is a natural leader. She has the ability to take something upon herself and make decisions that benefit the group. Her initiative and her positive nature set her apart from others. She excels in sports but also seeks to help others whenever she can, not just when she is needed.”

Ellie has been greatly influenced to play college basketball by her dad and grandpa. Ellie said, “Many times a week I will go out with my dad at night and we will get some shooting, dribbling, and drills in. While this also benefits me in basketball it has also greatly improved our relationship. We have the best conversations when we are out there. It has also improved my relationship with my grandpa. He used to coach girls basketball so we have bonded over that. He will always come and watch my games, and I am able to talk to him after the game.”

In addition to excelling in basketball, Ellie also shows up to support her peers. One of the things Ellie has enjoyed the most about high school is all the different events that EHS has put on. Ellie said, “It has definitely made it a lot more fun being able to look forward to all of the events that the school puts on and being able to go to them.” Ellie's involvement with many school activities has made her high school experience more enjoyable.

Ellie has been able to contribute to the fan section for the Hornets for all four years of high school and bring it to life. As she continues on to college she will take her contagious smile, good humor and determination to do great things in the future.