“Work with enthusiasm, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people” Ephesians 6: 7-17. Ella Ausmus has spent her high school years living by this verse. She loves being involved in the school and learning new ways that she can help others.

During the pandemic, Ella began an at-home cookie business, Ella’s Blessings. She started this as a way to keep busy, but it quickly turned into something bigger than she could imagine. “I started selling my cookies to raise money for different charities. I fundraised for Fight For Life because it's a big part of our school, and I wanted to support the kids. I also fundraised for Butterfly Haven because, this past summer, I went on a mission trip there and I got to help them. Seeing all the amazing work they do in-person made me want to help them out,” Ella said with a smile on her face.

This year, Ella is enrolled in the EMT program through Illinois Central College. She is learning the basic skills she will need to assist people in the real world. Ella said, “I have learned so much new information in this class, and it has shown me how fast paced things will be in the real world.”

This fast-paced thrill is one of the reasons Ella wants to be either an Emergency Room Nurse or an Obstetrics Nurse after graduation. “I am interested in ER nursing because every day is different, and they never know what will come through their door that day. I also like OB nursing because it would be amazing to bring new life into the world every day,” Ella said.

Athletically, Ella also goes above and beyond. She has been a 3-year varsity volleyball player and a 4-year varsity basketball player. During last year's basketball season, Ella suffered an ACL tear, causing her to need surgery, along with a 9-month recovery time. This was a long process, physically and mentally. Ella said, “It's hard knowing I won’t ever get back to 100 percent. It's also hard to know that it could happen again to my other knee. After this injury, I have been a lot more grateful to be back playing the sports I love.” Ella will continue to play volleyball in college.

Coach Jerry Prina, Ella’s social studies teacher and basketball coach, admires her resilience. “She works very hard, overcoming an ACL injury that was painful and discouraging. She is a great student. She is unselfish and looks for ways to help others everyday. When I think of Ella, I can't help but smile because of her sense of humor and her willingness to help others,” Mr. Prina said.

No matter what Ella’s future holds, she will continue to dedicate herself to others through sports, baking, school and eventually in the real world as a nurse.