Elijah Worthen is known for how hard he works at school and in sports. He’s a genuinely kind and gentle individual, and he’s a senior who knows where he’s going in life.

Someone who has noticed all the hard work EIi has put forth is Mrs. Ferguson. “Eli is a true leader. He has a positive attitude, a passion for his work, and a smile that will brighten your day. As a student and athlete, Eli is a great example of a hard worker and a success story. He is always willing to help out and puts in full effort in all that he does,” Mrs. Ferguson said.

Elijah has been involved in Rocket League, ESports, soccer and baseball through his time at EHS. Eli’s love for video games is not a secret, as he was voted Biggest Gamer in the senior class. Playing video games is a fun hobby of Eli’s, but he has learned a lot of skills from competing in ESports. Teamwork and communication skills are two major skills he has learned through the program.

Math and statistics have always been something Elijah has enjoyed. Mr. Glass has been someone Eli has been able to connect with when it comes to math. “Eli has a passion for gaming, but he is not one-dimensional. He is athletic and has always been a critical thinker. These characteristics and his friendly nature will see him successful going forward,” Mr. Glass said.

Connecting with the teachers at EHS has always been something Eli has enjoyed. When asked what he will miss most about EHS, Eli said, “The closeness that the teachers had with their students and the feel of the community. Both of these are rare to find in today's schooling world.”

Someone else who has greatly impacted Eli is his favorite musician, Nathan Feurstein. “NF has a lot of good messages in his songs which have helped me through numerous occasions,” Eli said.

One of Eli’s favorite quotes is by NF: "The real you is who you are when ain't nobody watchin.” Eli said, “This quote has been my favorite for well over a year now as it has helped me shape myself into the person I want to be by focusing on building my integrity and trying to shape.”

Elijah has learned many important lessons in high school; one that has stuck with him is, “Patience is a virtue. This lesson was something that I already knew, but it increased dramatically as the years went on,” Eli said.

Patience has helped Eli mature through high school. “I feel personally that I've become a more mature person over the years since my freshman year. My freshman year I was the typical immature teenage boy. However, I feel I have matured extremely over these past four years thanks to my Christian faith and my parents,” Eli said. Elijah plans on continuing to mature and grow in college. Eli has decided to focus on a major in Actuary because of his love for math.

