Dick Durbin decries rising political violence, chimes in on Turner-Hamilton state Senate race

DECATUR — Sen. Dick Durbin and his wife Loretta are "more than just casual acquaintances" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., and her husband, Paul.

So much so, they stayed at the Pelosi's San Francisco home while on a trip years ago — the same home in which Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted with a hammer by a 42-year-old man who, influenced by conspiracy theories, was in search of the House speaker.

The man, David DePape, was charged Monday with attempted kidnapping and assault in connection with the attack. He has pleaded not guilty.

"It breaks my heart to think that he was assaulted and accosted in the middle of the night and suffered a fractured skull and all the other injuries he went through," Durbin said. "Unfortunately, the rhetoric on the other side and the rhetoric sometimes on our side is way too violent. We got to bring this back down to Earth. We got to show respect for one another even when we disagree."

Durbin, following an event with state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, and members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146 at the latter's Decatur union hall Tuesday afternoon, called for a cooling of the heated political rhetoric that has inspired some to commit violent acts.

"I am concerned because it's happening too frequently," Durbin said. "Rodney Davis — Republican Congressman — at baseball practice several years ago was assaulted by a gunman from the other side of the political spectrum. "

This is in reference to a 2017 shooting at a suburban baseball field in which several Republican members of Congress were practicing for their annual baseball game against Democrats.

A 66-year-old gunman from Belleville opened fire, hitting six people, including then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. Davis, the team's catcher, was behind home plate when the shooting started.

"It's unacceptable," Durbin said. "Violence is unacceptable whatever the political motivation, period."

Durbin acknowledged that "there will be more security" to protect elected officials from threats moving forward.

Beyond his comments about the rise of political violence, Durbin chimed in on the contentious Illinois State Senate race in his home district between Turner and state Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield.

It is widely viewed as one of the closest state legislative races. And it is the most expensive with more than $5.6 million being spent between both sides.

The back-and-forth has been brutal, with Hamilton's campaign running campaign ads calling Turner "corrupt" and Turner returning fire with ads that have dubbed Hamilton "sellout Sandy," accusing her of taking votes against lowering prescription drug prices and protections for people with preexisting health conditions.

But the ads against Turner have been particularly biting.

"FBI wiretaps caught her covering up a taxpayer-funded payroll fraud scheme," one ad states. "Thousands of hours, fake or no-show workers. She even forced government workers to clean her house. Corruption. Doris did it."

This is in reference to Turner’s husband Cecil, the former director of physical services for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, who served time in federal prison after a jury convicted him in 2006 of participating in a scheme that allowed janitors in the office to be paid for hours they did not work.

A federal judge in 2011 vacated Cecil Turner’s four wire fraud convictions but upheld two counts of making false statements to investigators.

Durbin on Tuesday called the ad "outrageous," adding that "some of the charges that are being leveled on television against her and her family are unfair to her personally."

"We know what her family went through, we know they paid a price. But Doris is a good person," Durbin said. "Those of us who've known her for decades realize that she's a caring, good person. And this notion that she somehow did certain things, it goes way too far. And it's really inflammatory rhetoric, which has no place in the campaign."

Matt Butcher, Hamilton's campaign manager, said in response that "Turner spent over six weeks lying about Sandy Hamilton because she does not want to talk about her career of corruption."

"Doris was caught on wiretaps trying to coverup ghost payrolling – costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars - and resigned from her state job in disgrace because the Inspector General said she violated 'her duty' by dolling out grants that were meant to help our seniors and most in need," Butcher said. "However, I am pleased to hear that Senator Durbin agrees that Doris Did It (sic).”

However, Durbin said it was still below the belt.

"When it's all said and done, we're human beings," Durbin said. "We want our friends and our kids to consider life in public service and some of them look at some of these ads and say, 'Dad, why would I ever get involved in that?' I mean, it's just reached a low, low level."

"And I'm not saying it's just one side or the other," he said. "Both sides have to be very sensitive to it. But I think what was leveled at her was unfair."

The event Tuesday was meant to highlight the importance of labor unions. The 48th Senate District includes most of Springfield and Decatur, both labor-heavy towns where union support is often crucial to electoral success.

Besides the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, labor unions have been among Turner's most lucrative backers.

However, both Turner and Hamilton are in support of Amendment 1, better known as the Worker's Rights Amendment, which would enshrine the right to organize and collectively bargain as fundamental in the state constitution and ban state and local officials from enacting "right-to-work" measures.