McLean County Board primary election results

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. Here are the unofficial results for the McLean County Board, which seats two members in each district. The top two candidates in each party will move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
District 1
Republican primary:
- Adam Reeves: 2,318 votes
- Catherine Metsker (incumbent): 389 votes as a write-in candidate. A write-in candidate must receive at least 24 votes to move on to the general election.
Democratic primary:
- Marcia Beaman: 377 votes
- Janis Hollins: 374 votes
District 2
Republican primary
- William Friedrich (incumbent): 1,650 votes
- Jim Soeldner (incumbent): 1,067 votes
Tyler Bahan received 726 votes and will not advance to the general election.
No Democratic Party candidates filed for District 2.
District 3
Republican primary:
- George Wendt (incumbent): 1,664 votes
- Lyndsay Bloomfield (incumbent): 1,240 votes
Democratic primary:
- Faye Freeman-Smith: 569 votes, running unopposed.
District 4
Democratic candidate Matt Coates suspended his campaign and resigned from the county board after being appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. The other three candidates will move on to the general election.
Democratic primary
- Matt Coates: 823 votes
- Jim Rogal: 589 votes
Republican primary
- Steve Harsh: 952 votes
- Jerry Klinkner: 772 votes
District 5
Republican primary:
- John McIntyre (incumbent) and Hannah Blumenshine. Both were write-in candidates earning a total of 861 votes. A write-in candidate must receive at least 24 votes to move on to the general election.
Democratic primary:
- Elizabeth Johnston (incumbent): 1,116 votes
District 6
Democratic primary
- Beverly Bell (incumbent): 617 votes
- Jack Henry Abraham: 337 votes
No Republican Party candidates filed for District 6.
District 7
Republican primary:
- Geoff Tompkins: 935 votes
- Donald Crop: 750 votes
Democratic primary:
- Val Layman (incumbent): 697 votes
- Benjamin Webb: 474 votes
District 8
Republican primary
- Gary Stevens and Vicki Schultz ran as write-in candidates. There were 86 total write-in votes. A write-in candidate must receive at least 24 votes to move on to the general election.
Democratic primary
- Lea Cline (incumbent): 533 votes
- Jeanne Biles: 494 votes
District 9
Republican primary:
- Susan Schafer: 1,078 votes, running unopposed.
Democratic primary:
- Natalie Roseman-Mendoza: 516 votes
- Brandy Elmore: 334 votes
Julie Hahn received 305 votes in the Democratic primary and will not advance to the general election.
District 10
Republican primary:
- Chuck Erickson (incumbent): 1,395 votes
- William Holditch: 815 votes
Democratic primary:
- Corey Beirne: 714 votes