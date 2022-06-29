McLean County Board primary election results

Thirty-four candidates filed for the 20 open seats on the McLean County Board in Tuesday's primary election. Here are the unofficial results for the McLean County Board, which seats two members in each district. The top two candidates in each party will move on to the Nov. 8 general election.

District 1

Republican primary:

Adam Reeves: 2,318 votes

Catherine Metsker (incumbent): 389 votes as a write-in candidate. A write-in candidate must receive at least 24 votes to move on to the general election.

Democratic primary:

Marcia Beaman: 377 votes

Janis Hollins: 374 votes

District 2

Republican primary

William Friedrich (incumbent): 1,650 votes

Jim Soeldner (incumbent): 1,067 votes

Tyler Bahan received 726 votes and will not advance to the general election.

No Democratic Party candidates filed for District 2.

District 3

Republican primary:

George Wendt (incumbent): 1,664 votes

Lyndsay Bloomfield (incumbent): 1,240 votes

Democratic primary:

Faye Freeman-Smith: 569 votes, running unopposed.

District 4

Democratic candidate Matt Coates suspended his campaign and resigned from the county board after being appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. The other three candidates will move on to the general election.

Democratic primary

Matt Coates: 823 votes

Jim Rogal: 589 votes

Republican primary

Steve Harsh: 952 votes

Jerry Klinkner: 772 votes

District 5

Republican primary:

John McIntyre (incumbent) and Hannah Blumenshine. Both were write-in candidates earning a total of 861 votes. A write-in candidate must receive at least 24 votes to move on to the general election.

Democratic primary:

Elizabeth Johnston (incumbent): 1,116 votes

District 6

Democratic primary

Beverly Bell (incumbent): 617 votes

Jack Henry Abraham: 337 votes

No Republican Party candidates filed for District 6.

District 7

Republican primary:

Geoff Tompkins: 935 votes

Donald Crop: 750 votes

Democratic primary:

Val Layman (incumbent): 697 votes

Benjamin Webb: 474 votes

District 8

Republican primary

Gary Stevens and Vicki Schultz ran as write-in candidates. There were 86 total write-in votes. A write-in candidate must receive at least 24 votes to move on to the general election.

Democratic primary

Lea Cline (incumbent): 533 votes

Jeanne Biles: 494 votes

District 9

Republican primary:

Susan Schafer: 1,078 votes, running unopposed.

Democratic primary:

Natalie Roseman-Mendoza: 516 votes

Brandy Elmore: 334 votes

Julie Hahn received 305 votes in the Democratic primary and will not advance to the general election.

District 10

Republican primary:

Chuck Erickson (incumbent): 1,395 votes

William Holditch: 815 votes

Democratic primary:

Corey Beirne: 714 votes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kade Heather Courts Reporter Follow Kade Heather Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today