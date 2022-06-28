Knapp wins 11th circuit judge seat in Republican primary

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp won Tuesday’s Republican primary election for the 11th judicial circuit judge vacancy, according to unofficial results.

Knapp defeated 11th Circuit Associate Judge Amy McFarland.

No Democratic Party candidate filed for the judge vacancy in the primary election.

Knapp is seeking to fill retired Judge Paul Lawrence’s seat on the 11th circuit bench in the November general election.

The 11th judicial circuit includes McLean, Ford, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties.

Knapp has been McLean County’s top prosecutor since 2018 when he was appointed to the position.

Knapp could not immediately be reached for comment.

John Kim, a representative for McFarland’s campaign, said she thanks all of her supporters throughout the campaign.

“It is an honor for her to serve as presiding judge of the family division and recovery court in the 11th judicial circuit,” Kim said. “She looks forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the 11th circuit as an associate judge by applying the laws of Illinois and the constitution and leading with the principles of fairness, accountability, integrity and respect.”

Knapp, 52, of Bloomington, was an assistant McLean County administrator for about a year before becoming state’s attorney, and had been a McLean County assistant state’s attorney for the civil division prior to then.

He received the majority of votes in McLean, Livingston, Logan and Woodford counties, as well as in the Bloomington Election Commission. Ford County election results were not immediately available. Knapp outlasted McFarland with 18,636 votes to 12,419 votes, according to unofficial results not counting Ford County.

In a previous interview with The Pantagraph, Knapp highlighted his support from police leaders and the five county sheriffs within the circuit.

He said he is focused on properly punishing those who commit crimes and keeping the community safe.

Knapp also said the implementation of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, featuring the abolishment of cash bail, is the “most pressing issue” facing the 11th circuit.

In the other open seat in the circuit, 11th Circuit Judge Carla Barnes ran unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary election. Barnes, who was appointed to the bench in February 2021 to fill the remainder of retired Judge Scott Drazewski’s term, will head to the November general election unopposed.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.