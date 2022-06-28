Central Illinois voters turn out for Primary Election Day

BLOOMINGTON — Harriet Wilson voted as a Democrat in past primary elections, but this year's slate of options caused her to choose a different route.

Wilson, of Bloomington, said she chose a Republican ballot during Tuesday's election because there were more races in contention. She planned to vote for secretary of state candidate John Milhiser and McLean County Board candidate Lyndsay Bloomfield, a decision she said was motivated in part by a desire to see their opponents were not elected.

"I was more voting against people than I am voting for them," Wilson said. "I think with any election, people should participate."

Illinois primary elections require voters to choose whether to vote for Republican or Democratic candidates, and the selection is public information. Several Central Illinois election judges who spoke to The Pantagraph on Tuesday attributed that issue as one of the drivers of historically low turnout in such elections.

“A lot of people don’t like voting in the primary due to having to choose a party affiliation,” said Kari Harris, chief deputy to the DeWitt County Clerk. “They wait for the general, until it gets narrowed down, then cast their votes that way.”

She added: “But whether it’s the primary or general, I wish people would get out more in the primaries and vote.”

Voters choosing a Republican ballot on Tuesday had the opportunity to choose from among six candidates for governor, including frontrunners Darren Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

Several congressional races, including the 15th and 16th districts, were only contested by Republican candidates. Another heated race was the Republican contest for the 11th Judicial Circuit judge seat, which saw Associate Judge Amy McFarland face McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp.

Bailey won the vote of Jim Browning, who was voting in Hudson on Tuesday. Browning said Bailey was the most conservative candidate and he felt their values aligned.

"My general attitude about politics is smaller the government the better," Browning said. "We've got way too much government in the state and way too much government at the federal level right now."

Election results were not available by press time. Visit pantagraph.com for full coverage, and look for election analysis in Thursday's print edition.

In Clinton, a steady stream of voters had arrived by midday at the First Christian Church. Carole Wylander, an election judge for the third precinct, was there waiting for them.

“It’s a primary, so a lot of people don’t want to declare (a party),” she said. “It’s never as busy as the general election.”

Wylander has been an election judge for nearly 10 years. The judges have learned to occupy their time during slower elections. “We eat,” she said. “And I’ve got my Bridge books.”

DeWitt County and the city of Clinton have limited categories on the ballot. Many candidates were unopposed, she said. “But it’s still important for everyone to get out and vote,” she said.

In Bloomington and across McLean County, voter turnout started out low and slow but was expected to grow in the mid-afternoon and early evening.

"It's a primary and usually during a primary, we don't have a high turnout," said Suzanne Fahnestock, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission. "People usually come out and vote after they get off work, and we hope to see a lot of them stop by."

As of noon Tuesday, there were 5,697 votes submitted throughout the city, including early voting and mail-in ballots, Fahnestock said. That's out of a total 53,365 registered voters.

Glen Wetzel, an election judge for Bloomington's second precinct, said a lot of people had either voted early or mailed in their ballots, but the turnout was still more than he expected.

"We didn't expect it to be super slow or super busy," Wetzel said. "I've just enjoyed the people that I've worked with here the past four years."

Approximately 62,000 people are registered to vote across McLean County, with 1,334 voting early in person, County Clerk Kathy Michael said. A total of 720 mail ballots were received, she said.

Michael said that all polling places opened on time Tuesday morning. No serious problems had been reported by midday, she said.

"We really haven't had any issues this morning," said Wayne Dillow, an election judge for Normal Precincts 12, 13 and 23. "We've had a couple of rushes where people had to stand and wait a minute but were able to get everybody in within about two minutes at the most."

An election judge for over 35 years, Dillow has witnessed a dramatic evolution in voting technology. Before electronic voting systems, he had to record voter registration cards in a ledger book. The process later required a small laptop, and now tablet-styled terminals have greatly cut down on the work for election judges.

Linda Conder, election judge for the first and second precincts in Hudson, said turnout had been steady. Around 1,000 voters were expected there by the end of the day.

Conder, who has been election judge for 20 years, said she lives outside of Hudson but knows a lot of the residents and has worked in the community.

"I just keep coming back to see the same people every election and renewing friendships," she said.

Sophie Lampert was acting as an election judge years before she could vote herself. The Normal West High School junior said her government teacher had offered the opportunity to her class, and she decided to take the election judge training back in March.

On Tuesday, she was able to see how everything works behind the scenes with helping people register to vote and making sure that they received the correct ballot.

"From a younger perspective, I think it's important to vote but at the same time I'm not completely sure because I can't really vote yet," Lampert said. "I feel like as I get older I'll learn the importance more and more."

