Election 2023: Full coverage of McLean County-area races
Unofficial results showed that voters approved the McLean County Unit 5 referendum by a roughly 60-40 split. It was advocates' second try for the measure.
Voters elected incumbents Amy Roser, and Kelly Pyle and newcomers Alex Williams and Mark Adams, who had formed an informal "pro-referendum" slate, to the McLean County Unit 5 board.
Normal Town Council incumbents Kathleen Lorenz and Karyn Smith and challenger Andy Byars appeared to claim victory Tuesday. Unofficial results showed incumbent Stan Nord placing fifth.
The race for the Bloomington District 87 school board was still too close to call Tuesday night.
John Wyatt Danenberger and Cody Hendricks likely will be among four new City Council members, according to unofficial election results.
An incumbent appeared to have the lead Tuesday night in the race for the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees, but two candidates were neck and neck to take the other open seat.
Bloomington Township residents accepted a referendum allowing the fire protection district to set a higher tax rate for future ambulance services.
Early indications pointed to higher-than-usual turnout in McLean County for Tuesday's consolidated elections — but thousands of outstanding mail-in ballots could prevent the victors from being known right away.