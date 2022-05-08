As an assistant professor of nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University, Elaine Hardy knows her reach goes beyond the students in front of her.

“I get to leave a little bit of me with every student and they in turn impact so many other lives in so many other places,” said Hardy, who has been a nurse for 22 years. “I am able to instill values and shape students into the professionals that they will become.”

Hardy, 57, became a nurse after working at a chemical plant in Chicago’s south suburbs. Her previous associate’s degree in biology prepared her with a background in the sciences, and she chose nursing because it would allow her to find a job making as much money as she had at the chemical plant.

She also found a career that has proven fulfilling and rewarding — and she’s far from done. Asked about her biggest accomplishment in the field, Hardy said it hasn’t happened yet.

“I know that nursing holds so much more for me,” she said, “so I am excited to see what my biggest accomplishment in the nursing field will be.”

The hardest part of the job is recognizing that the profession still has a long way to go, she said.

“As professionals and the most trusted profession, I can’t say that we are the most respected,” she said. “I feel that the hardest part of my job is educating the public and other health professionals about the profession of nursing.”

For those considering the field, Hardy’s advice would echo the famous Nike slogan: Just do it.

“I would tell them that it isn’t easy and that they have to be honest with themselves and really reflect on what they have learned and will learn,” she said. “The future is really theirs to shape, and change, and they can go as far as they want to.”

Hardy is married to her husband, Christopher, and has a son, Terry Holmes.

