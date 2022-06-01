EHS students recognized at Honors Program

EUREKA-The following were recognized at the Eureka High School Honors Program. The program was May 10 at 7 p.m. and streamed via Eureka Live. The recording can be viewed at Eureka Live on youtube.com
Volunteer Award: Valerie Kean and Kelli Thompson
Scholarships:
Dennis Schwind Memorial Band Scholarship - Garrett Kean
Eureka Rotary Scholarship- Jackson Zimmer
Hobbs Masonic Lodge Scholarship- Sara Hart
CBAI Foundation for Community Banking Scholarship- Matt Montoya
Steve Maxheimer Memorial Scholarship- Allison Pacocha and McKenzie Greene
Dean Zimmerman Scholarship - Brock Wiegand
CEGEA Scholarship - Olivia deFreese and Keirstan Horton
Illinois State Scholars:
Madisyn Hack, Ashlyn Heinold, Rachel Aikman. Olivia deFreese, McKenzie Greene, Keirstan Horton, Sylvia Hughes, Noah King, Ashley Leman, Holly McDonald, Jayden Mead, Ashley Nohl, Allison Pacocha, Eric Pineda, Levi Steffen, Grace Tapp, Joshua Vandermyde, Lily Wegner, and Jackson Zimmer.
Student Council:
General Council - Karli Agnew, Sam Anderson, Meika Bender, Samantha Bertschi, Holly Braman, Emmi Hasselbacher, Natalie Hobbs, Riley McAllister, Sophia Musselman, Cooper, Peterson, Jessie Rhykerd, Samantha Rhoades, Cooper Short, Braelyn Walder, Allison Wetzler, Addison Wherley, Hannah Worthen, Allison deFreese, Gracyn Emlen, Isaac Leman, Abigail Mathews, Sierra Reeb, Hallie Rocke, Natali Roth, Lexi Spangler, Cora Strawn, Elisabeth Anderson, Tony Bowman, Ellie Cahill, Maddy Graham, Elle Hoffman, MaKenna Kean, Reagan Linder, Laurel Munson, Greta Myers, Landon Wierenga, Claire Wilson, Maranda Wilson, Rachel Aikman, Ila Bachler, McKenzie Greene, Madisyn Hack, Keirstan Horton, Garrett Kean, Nigel Robinson, and Jackson Zimmer
Executive Board: President -Sylvia Hughes. Vice President - Allison Pacocha. 2nd Vice President - Kara Luckey. Secretary - McKinley Zobrist. Treasurer - Morgan Linder.
Green Machine - Shelby Logan. Concessions Coordinator - Josie Skutt. Fight for Life Coordinator - Allison deFreese.
Advisor Awards - Sylvia Hughes, Olivia deFreese, Shelby Logan, and Jessi Rhykerd.
National Honor Society:
Rachel Aikman, Ila Bachler, Bradley Bachman, JJ Boles, Keaton Cramer, Olivia deFreese, McKenzie Greene, Madisyn Hack, Sara Hart, Kylie Hasselbacher, Keirstan Horton, Sylvia Hughes, Jacob Ingersoll, Garrett Kean, Noah King, Elle Knapp, Emrie Knapp, Lynnsea Lehmkuhl, Ashley Leman, Holly McDonald, Ashley Nohl, Allison Pacocha, Anna Perry, Delaney Phillips, Eric Pineda, Mia Rokey, Olivia Schumacher, Allison Underwood, Brady Wurmnest, and Jackson Zimmer.
Scholastic Bowl:
Seniors - Seth Galloway, James Hinrichsen, Tynan Holshouser, Eric Pineda, and Joshua Vandermyde
Varsity Team - Josie Skutt, Laura Blunier, Samuel Coartney, Tony Bowman, Alec Jirousek, Evan Wilson, Peter Elzanati, Caidyn Klpatrick, Ryan Hostetler, Shawn Armstrong, Ella Blunier, Macy Wettstein, Ciarra Abel, Isaac Vandermyde, Cale Schumacher, and Hannah Worthen
Curriculum Awards:
Social Studies - Sylvia Hughes, Laura Blunier, and Jack Harmon
PriNation Civics - Ella Ausmus, Ellie Cahill, Maddy Graham, and Reagan Linder.
Chem I - Brady Monk
Chem II - Madisyn Hack
Anatomy/Physiology - JJ Boles and Madisyn Hack
Physics - Kara Luckey
Crop Science - Isaac Stoller and Landon Wierenga
Animal Science - Luke Rinkenburger
Environmental Biology - Rachel Aikman, Levi Steffen, and Joshua Vandermyde
Algebra - Noah McClallen and Lillian Thies
Geometry - Ryan Hostetler
Algebra-Trig - Luke Martin and Isaac Vandermyde
Precalculus - Ellie Cahill and Landon Wierenga
Calculus - Keirstan Horton
4 Year English - Sylvia Hughes and McKenzie Greene
Distinguished Writing - Levi Steffen
Nautilus Award - Sylvia Hughes
Hornet Award - Olivia deFresse, McKenzie Greene, Jackson Zimmer
Poetry Out Loud - Jackson Vogel and Emma Ingersoll
Spanish I - Samantha Bertschi
Spanish II - Samantha Knapp
Spanish III - Elle Hoffman
Spanish IV - Ashlyn Heinold
Physical Education - Reagan Linder and Shelby Furman
Music Awards:
Mahlon Saxton - Ciarra Abel
Louis Armstrong - Jayden Mead
Semper Fidelis - Brady Wurmnest, Kara Luckey, Michael Porter
Susan/Sara Kirchner Senior Clarinet - Julia Williamson
Director's Award - Lily Wegner
John Philip Sousa - Sylvia Hughes
National School Choral - Sylvia Hughes and Nigel Robinson
Cumulative Straight A’s through SY2022 S1:
Freshman - Ciarra Abel, Samantha Anderson, Shawn Armstrong, Mekia Bender, Samantha Bertschi, Elle Blunier, Kiera Carroll, Summer Delegrange, Eliza Denham, Reagan Dotterer, Joseph Eastman, Lydia Eastman, Austin Gerber, Trevor Hasselbacher, Caleb Haynes, Tucker Hinkle, Ryan Hostetler, Zachary King, Samuel Kruger, Benjamin Lapp, Ailey Leman, Riley McAllister, Noah McClallen, Sophia Musselman, Cooper Peterson, Jessie Rhykerd, Kane Schertz, Katy Steffen, Mason Stoller, Claire Stoner, Lillian Thies, Chastity Vincent, Braelyn Walder, Allison Wetzler, Tanner Wiegand, and Hannah Worthen
Sophomores - Claire Albertson, Samantha Knapp, Elena Lapp, Luke Martin, Sierra Reeb, Cale Schumacher, Owen Steffen, Cora Strawn, Isaac Vandermyde, Callie Schumacher, and Hannah White
Juniors - Ella Ausmus, Laura Blunier, Anthony Bowman, Carly Bridgewater, Elizabeth Cahill, Christian Coartney, Samuel Coartney, Kamden Edwards, Gabriel Gerber, Elle Hoffman, Kara Luckey, Laurel Munson, Greta Myers, Josie Skutt, Isaac Stoller, Landon Wierenga, and McKinley Zobrist.
Honor Graduates:
Cum Laude:
Reilly Kieser, Jaydin Bosworth, Caitlyn Collins, Allison Underwood, Jacob Ingersoll, Anna Perry, Noah King, Kylie Hasselbacher, Mya Wiegand, Mikayla Miller, and Tynan Holshouser.
Magna Cum Laude:
Sarah Carlson, Amelia Rokey, Eric Pineda, Delaney Phillips, Gabrielle Knapp, Brady Wurmest, Ila Bachler, and Lynnsea Lehumkuhl.
Summa Cum Laude:
Rachel Aikman,Olivia deFreese, Madisyn Hack, Keirstan Horton, Sylvia Hughes, Ashley Leman, Holly McDonald, Ashley Nohl, Allison Pacocha, Grace Tapp, Lily Wegner, Sara Hart, Ashlyn Heinold, Levi Steffen, Jackson Zimmer, Joshua Vandermyde, Reese Knapp, Olivia Schumacher, and McKenzie Greene
Athletic Awards:
Athletic Director's Award - McKenzie Greene
Wendy Parsons Award - McKenzie Greene and Matt Montoya
Gerdes Award - McKenzie Greene, Madisyn Hack, Noah King, Ashley Nohl, and JD Standish
HOI All-Conference Academic Team-Ila Bachler, JJ Boles, Caitlyn Collins, Olivia deFreese, Benjamin Donovan, Andon Evans, McKenzie Greene, Madisyn Hack, Sara Hart, Kylie Hasselbacher, Tynan Holshouser, Keirstan Horton, Garrett Kean, Noah King, Elle Knapp, Ashley Leman, Holly McDonald, Mikayla Miller, Ashley Nohl, Allison Pacocha, Anna Perry, Delaney Phillips, Eric Pineda, Mason Trent, Allison Underwood, and Joshua Vandermyde.
Principal’s Award: Sylvia Hughes and Jackson Zimmer