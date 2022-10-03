EHS grad shared 1989 earthquake experience

I graduated from Eureka High School in 1966 and his is my experience with the Loma Prieta earthquake that happened 33 years ago on October 17, 1989.

I was living in Salinas, California, working for electronic Data Systems supporting the army base in seaside California We lived in a two story apartment complex on the north side of Salinas.

I was off the day the earthquake struck and had just turned on the TV to watch the World Series. I had walked about halfway across the living room when the TV went off. I started walking back to the TV to see what the problem was. I got about halfway back to the TV when the building started shaking violently.

I knew exactly what was happening so I immediately ran down to my truck which was parked under an overhang and moved it so if the overhang fell the truck would not get crushed. I then moved all the can goods and camp stove and tent and blankets and numerous other things into the back of the truck and locked the topper. I tried the phones so I called my parents back in Eureka to let them know we were alright.

A few hours later the phones went down and we had no electricity. I had a battery powered radio so we could listen to it and keep informed of what was going on. I drove to work to see if everything was alright. The damage was not too bad. There were some ceiling tiles that had buckled and some computer and printers had fallen to the floor but there was no structural damage to the building.

For the next three nights and days we had lots of aftershocks and no electricity. If we needed gas we had to drive about thirty miles because with no electricity the gas pumps were not working. We could not work, but they made us come to work anyway.

There were lots of marathon board and card games going on. One co-worker, who worked part-time at a grocery store, started bringing ice cream in because it was starting to melt. On the fourth day we saw an army truck towing a huge generator pull into the parking lot and two soldiers got out. They were there to hook into the electrical system and get us up and running so we could support the army base at seaside. We then had electricity before anyone else did. The two army soldiers stayed there for three days and monitored the generator and they were very happy to do it because they did not have to get up at dawn and do exercises with the rest of the soldiers.

After things settled down we drove to Hollister, which is the earthquake capital of the United States, to inspect the damage there since it got hit really hard. When we arrived we could not see anything because the whole downtown was blocked off with huge sheets of plywood.

The epicenter of the quake was ten miles north of Santa Cruz near Mt. Loma Prieta in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

A couple of months after the quake we heard a parking lot and trail had but made in the mountain. The trail led to the exact spot where the earthquake originated. We drove up there to see the spot but traffic was so heavy and there was no parking so we decided to wait. A couple of months later we tried again and managed without any problem to park and walk up the epicenter. There was just a sign there with the date and how deep the quake was.

What really amazed us were the houses built on stilts on the steep hillsides. We were very surprised that these houses within a few miles of the epicenter had no collapsed.

Nature is amazing.

Roger Mooberry, formerly of Eureka, now resides in Mather, California.