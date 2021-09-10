 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edwardsville makes Champaign Central's offense disappear 48-0

  • Updated
  • 0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Edwardsville on Friday as it blanked Champaign Central 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.

Edwardsville's command showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Edwardsville's offense pulled ahead to a 41-0 lead over Champaign Central at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Edwardsville a 34-0 lead over Champaign Central.

Recently on August 27 , Champaign Central squared up on Danville in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News