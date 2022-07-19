ROANOKE – Addy Heineke realized she wanted to be a teacher a couple of years ago. She had always liked seeing how her teachers interacted with students, and, as a babysitter and a lifeguard who teaches swim lessons, Addy decided education would be a good fit for her personality.

“I like to teach and help people,” she said.

Addy is one of the students who will benefit from the Illinois School Board of Education Teacher Pathway grant that the Roanoke-Benson School District recently received. This school year she will be taking two ICC dual credit education courses and will be part of a new student club for future teachers called Educators Rising.

The grant money will be used to purchase supplies, materials, and curriculum development for the two dual credit courses, along with Room Ready technology for the teacher’s classroom that will allow students from other districts to take part. The grant will also help get the student club up and running.

Superintendent Thomas Welsh and Roanoke-Benson High School principal Mike Tresnak decided to design a program specific to Roanoke-Benson students who are interested in becoming teachers. An added benefit of this program is that it will work to address the teacher shortage.

“The teacher shortage is very real. It’s hit some areas harder than others, but all areas have been affected,” Welsh said. “This is a good way to get students thinking that this is a very viable career.”

The grant is for $96,335 ($6,335 for fiscal year (FY) 22, $40,000 for FY 23, $33,500 for FY 24, and $16,500 for FY 25).

Tresnak said a large part of the funds will be used to purchase the Room Ready equipment, which includes multiple cameras, screens, and microphones that allow people to remotely join in the classroom conversation. The district wrote and received a grant from the USDA last year for the Room Ready technology they now have in two classrooms, which, Welsh said, “allows us to teach remotely from R-B and broadcast classes live to other schools. Conversely, we can also receive classes from other schools that have the same technology.”

The Room Ready technology is at a whole other level than a Zoom meeting or a Google Meets, Tresnak said, as the quality of the audio and the equipment enables remote participants to feel just like they are in the same room.

The dual credit classes, Education 111 - Introduction American Education and Education 213 -The Exceptional Child, will adhere to the Illinois Central College curriculum, and students will receive college credit upon successful completion of the course. Being able to earn college credit while still in high school will give these future educators an early advantage. “An R-B student could earn six credit hours before ever entering the College of Education of their chosen university,” Welsh explained. He added, “We also offer many other dual credit and Advanced Placement (AP) courses taught at RBHS and many R-B students earn college credits well beyond six.”

Both Tresnak and Welsh stressed the many benefits of students taking dual credit courses in high school.

“Our dual credit and Advanced Placement programs offer our students and families a rigorous curriculum and tremendous tuition savings,” Welsh said.

Tresnak said a dual credit course at the high school coasts a family $50 while the same class at ICC would cost hundreds more. Students who take advantage of dual credit classes in high school could easily walk out of high school with almost a year of college credits, he said.

As Welsh mentioned, these education classes will be a good (and more affordable) way to get students considering teaching as a career. It’s possible that they will decide they don’t want to be teachers, and it will be a lot less costly for them to realize it in a dual credit course.

Welsh is hopeful that the classes will open up some students to the idea of teaching, even if they have never considered it before. “When I was in high school, I never thought I would be an educator. At the time, it just didn’t fall in line for me,” he said. It wasn’t until he was in college that he learned that education was the path he wanted to take. The opportunities provided by this grant should help some kids see sooner that their future is in teaching.

Of course, dual credit (and advanced placement) courses are not for every student, as the student has to be ready to be challenged. “These are not watered-down college courses,” Welsh said. “They’re not just going to grant those credit hours to students without college rigor.”

The rigorous aspect of the classes does not intimidate Addy Heineke. She has already taken an Advanced Placement Psychology course, and she is ready to dive into meaningful learning and college-level work.

The Educators Rising club will be open to any high school student who is considering teaching as a career. It will offer students clinical experiences where students can work in real classrooms under the guidance of a cooperating teacher, allowing them to gain real-world experience and practice to refine teaching skills; scholarships to support students who go on to pursue degrees in education; competitions with skill-based events to stretch their creativity, commitment, and professionalism; and conferences and workshops for students to connect with and learn from current and aspiring educators.

The unique setup of RBHS and Sowers Elementary School will be a benefit to future elementary school teachers like Addy, as she can just walk down the hallway to visit an elementary school classroom.

Many details of the club are still being determined, such as who the faculty advisor will be, but it is clear that future educators will have many opportunities available to them thanks to this grant money.

“We’re trailblazing here,” Welsh said, smiling.