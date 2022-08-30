EC voted No. 7 in conference football preseason poll

WAUKESHA, WIS. – The Eureka College football team has been selected seventh in the 2021 Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference preseason poll.

The Red Devils received 54 points in the poll, which was conducted by league head coaches and sports information directors, the NACC announced Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora topped the poll with 157 points, garnering 13 of the 18 first-place votes. The Spartans were followed by Benedictine with 142 points and three first-place votes, as well as St. Norbert, which had 115 points and one first-place vote.

Lakeland was fourth with 104 points, followed by Concordia Wisconsin (99) and Wisconsin Lutheran (66).

Rockford came in eighth with 44 points and received one first-place vote, while Concordia Chicago rounded out the poll with 29 points.

This will be the NACC's second straight season with nine football institutions, following St. Norbert's addition in 2021. This will be the Red Devils' fifth season in the NACC and fourth full season, following last fall's injury-plagued, 2-8 campaign.

The 2022 campaign is just 10 days away. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Eureka will host Nebraska Wesleyan at McKinzie Field at 1 p.m.

The Red Devils will open NACC play at home against Rockford on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. Kurt Barth's squad edged the Regents 58-57 in a dramatic overtime victory at Rockford last fall.