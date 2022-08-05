EC to host 10th annual “Run with Reagan”

EUREKA — To celebrate its 100th Homecoming, Eureka College is hosting the 10th Annual “Run with Reagan” race and fundraiser on Sept. 24.

This year’s event, which welcomes participants of all ages, will begin with a 400-meter Kids Dash at 8 a.m., followed by a one-mile fun run/walk and 5K at 8:15 a.m. It is $25 to register for the 5K and one-mile fun run/walk and $10 for 12-and-under participants to enter the Kids Dash. Eureka College students can participate for $10.

Proceeds from the races will benefit the Ronald W. Reagan Society and the Red Devil Cross Country program, which will be managing the event, along with the Office of Development and Alumni Relations.

“The team, coaches and I are all excited to help host the Run with Reagan again this year,” EC cross country coach and event chair Chris Robinson said. “It's a fun way to share our love of running by supporting the people who come out and participate. We are looking forward to seeing a lot of runners and walkers of all ages out this September, and hoping to celebrate the 100th Eureka College Homecoming by reaching 100-plus entries.”

To register online, visit: https://5kevents.raceentry.com/run-with-reagan/race-information. For more information, contact event chair Chris Robinson at 309-467-6455 or crobinson@eureka.edu.

All entries will receive a race T-shirt and pancake breakfast. Guests of participants can purchase breakfast for $6.25+ tax. Registration and packet pick-up will be in the Dickinson Commons and is scheduled to begin on race day at 7 a.m. at the corner of Reagan Drive and Burgess Street near Eureka’s Lilac Arboretum. Parking will be available at the East Burgess gravel parking lot or in the Reagan Athletic Complex parking lot.

The starting line of the 5K course will be at the corner of Reagan Drive and Burgess Street and will continue Burgess, east on James Street, south on Dickinson Drive and west on Reagan Drive. This square will be completed three times with the last lap being extended north until making a left on College Avenue, ending the event in front of the Commons. All participants are welcome to join the pancake breakfast scheduled inside the Commons immediately following the race.

Awards will be given to the top overall male and female runner, as well as to the top three performers in each of the following age groups: 14 and under, 15 through 19, 20 through 29, 30 through 39, 40 through 49, 50 through 59, 60 through 69 and 70 and over.

Long before he was president, Ronald Reagan was a vital member of the Eureka College community and a graduate of the 1932 class. The Ronald W. Reagan Society of Eureka College is dedicated to helping President Reagan’s alma mater study, teach and share the same lessons and values.