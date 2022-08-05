EC product selected to downstate post

Stote Reeder was hired this past week as the boys' basketball coach at Nashville. He replaces Patrick Weathers, who resigned to become principal at New Baden Elementary. In only his year, Weathers guided the Hornets to a 30-4 record this past season and a two A state title crown. His father, Brad Weathers, directed Carlyle to a small school championship in 1989. They are the only father and son to capture titles. The elder Weathers also coached at Nashville, the Washington County seat located 60 miles southeast of St. Louis, Mo., from 2010 to '17. New Baden is approximately 20 miles northwest of Nashville. Another Reeder, Chet, will be in his fifth season as boys’ coach at Teutopolis.