EUREKA – Spring is almost here, and the Eureka College Music Department has announced its slate of spring musical performances.

On April 14 at 7 p.m. in Becker Auditorium, Eureka’s Chamber Ensemble/Jazz Ensemble will host its Spring Concert. Directed by Dr. Sarah Riskind and guitar instructor Michael W. Hill, Eureka’s instrumental ensembles will perform a selection of jazz standards, traditional Irish music, classical chamber music, and more.

The Chorale/Chamber Singers Spring Concert will take place on April 21 at 7 p.m. in Becker Auditorium. Directed by Riskind, Eureka’s choral ensembles will perform vocal jazz, a cappella, musical theatre, and other contemporary works.

On April 29 at 2 p.m., there will be an Opera/Lyric Theatre Workshop Performance in Becker Auditorium. Directed by Dr. Adriana Martínez, Eureka students will present scenes from musical theatre and opera.

On May 2 at 7 p.m., the Chamber Singers will present a different form of concert entitled “Nightsong” in the Terrill Rooms. With a range of choral music and solo performances, this select ensemble will provide an hour of relaxing music for students and visitors to unwind before finals. Guests are invited to bring a blanket and pillow, and to even take a nap. Chairs will also be available.

Then, on May 4, the EC Music Department will wrap up the school year with the Spring Semester Studio Recital in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Students of Martínez, along with Hull and piano instructor Shishi Cai, will perform solo repertoire on voice, piano and guitar.

All performances are free and open to the public. Updates on these events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/eurekacollegemusicdepartment