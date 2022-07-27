EC men’s basketball adds 17 new players

EUREKA – Eureka men's basketball coach Chip Wilde announced the addition of another deep recruiting class for the program on last Tuesday.

Wilde and his staff's class features 17 new players, including 11 freshmen, four junior transfers and two sophomore transfers. The majority are in-state talents, while two are from Idaho and one is from Michigan.

The Red Devils are set to also welcome back many familiar faces from last year's squad, which finished second in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 10-4 league record and made it to the SLIAC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2019.

"We are really excited about this recruiting class," Wilde said. "Even though we lost a lot from last year's graduating class, we feel like this incoming class helps us fill a lot of those needs. With size, scoring, depth and academics, this recruiting class covers a lot of bases. We are really excited about getting on the floor with them in October, and seeing what they can do. "And we can't wait to get to work."

The Class of 2022-23 includes:

Cody Baer-A 6-foot-10 junior transfer from Southwestern Illinois College, Baer appeared in 20 games for the Blue Storm last season. A Dunlap High School graduate, he also previously played for Minnesota State and Carl Sandburg, averaging 10.7 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field for the Chargers in his first collegiate season.

Brock Bower-Preece-A 5-foot-9 junior transfer guard from Carl Sandburg, Bower-Preece appeared in 38 games in two seasons for the Chargers. He previously played for Illini Bluffs.

Brock Burwitz-A 6-foot-2 freshman from Auburn, Burwitz helped the Trojans capture a regional championship.

Ben Carter-A 6-foot-4 freshman from Morton, Carter was a Second Team All-Mid Illini honoree for the Potters last season. He was also an Honors Student.

Andrew Coker-A 6-foot-4 freshman from Washington, Coker helped the Panthers go 22-8 and finish second in the Mid-Illini Conference this season.

Colin DeLaere-A 6-foot-7 freshman from Pekin, DeLaere represented the Dragons in the Central Illinois All-Star Game and the Kiwanis of Canton All-Star Game. He was also an Honors Student.

Darnell Edwards-A 6-foot-2 sophomore transfer from Lincoln College, Edwards played men's volleyball for the Lynx and previously played basketball at Gary Comer College Prep.

Joel Ewald-A 5-foot-10 freshman from Roscommon, Michigan, Ewald was a two-time First Team Highland Conference honoree, a 2022 Bay City Times Dream Team honoree, a 2022 Detroit Free Press All-State Honorable Mention Recipient and the Roscommon High School Male Athlete of the Year. An Honors Student, a Highland Conference All-Academic selection and a BCAM All-State Academic selection, he also set the school record for 3s in a game with 11.

Garrett Hooker-A 6-foot-6 junior transfer from Lincoln College, Hooker previously played one season of basketball and two seasons of men's volleyball for the Lynx.

Gavin Johnson-A 5-foot-11 freshman from Peoria Christian, Johnson helped the Chargers win a regional title, a Peoria Heights Tourney title and an Inter County Athletic Tourney title and advance to the Sweet 16 in Class 1A. An Honors Student, he also was selected to the Peoria Heights Tourney All-Tournament Team and a Kiwanis All-Star.

Blake Logsdon-A 6-foot freshman from Meridian, Idaho, Logsdon helped Mountain View High School clinch two state tournament berths in both baseball and basketball, and he was a two-time all-academic honoree.

Dylan Logsdon-A 6-foot-2 freshman from Meridian, Idaho, Logsdon also helped Mountain View High School earn two state appearances.

Steven McMahill-A 6-foot-2 freshman from Peoria Heights, McMahill was a starter for the Patriots last year.

Noah Persich-A 6-foot junior transfer from Parkland College, Noah has scored 409 career points in 59 career games at the collegiate level. He was previously was an All-Area honoree for Metamora High School.

Max Richardson-A 6-foot-4 freshman from LaHarpe, Richardson was a two-time First Team All-West Central honoree and the eighth leading scorer in program history at Illini West. He also selected to the Hanckock County Tournament All-Tournament Team, named the Blessing Hospital All-Star Game MVP and was selected for the Illinois vs. Missouri Muddy River Showcase. A High Honors student, he was also a state track and field qualifier in the discus.

Jesse Russell-A 6-foot sophomore transfer from Lincoln College, Russell previously helped Bolingbrook High School win a regional championship.

Fabian Ryans Jr.-A 5-foot-11 freshman from Delavan, Ryans is a sharpshooter who hit two game-winning daggers for the Panthers.