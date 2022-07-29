EC football announces next wave of recruits

EUREKA – Eureka football coach Kurt Barth announced the next wave of recruits of the 2022 recruiting class on Friday.

The group of 15 features 13 freshmen and two transfers, one sophomore and one junior. The majority are in-state talents, while one is from Florida and one is from Arkansas.

"We are excited to add another talented group of student-athletes to our school and program," Barth said. "We are ready to get to work on the 11th."

The next two waves of the 2022 recruited class will be announced next week.

The class of 2022 features:

Evan Antonio-A 6-foot-3, 230-pound freshman from Ridgeview High School, Antonio was a versatile contributor in all three phases for the Mustangs in their run to the 1A state semifinals. After his senior season, he received Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State honors as a linebacker, offensive tackle and punter. A High Honors Student, he finished in the top 10 in his graduating class. He was also a standout wrestler

RJ Bergman-A 6-foot-2, 275-pound freshman from Freeburg Community High School, Bergman was a lineman who helped lead the Midgets to a 9-3 season and their first IHSA state quarterfinals Elite 8 since 1995.

Noah Berlett-A 5-foot-11, 170-pound freshman quarterback from Washington, Berlett led the Panthers to the IHSA state quarterfinals in Class 6A and received Second Team All-Mid-Illini honors. He finished his high school career with a 17-3 record as a starting quarterback.

Carlos Brown-A 6-foot-1, 170-pound freshman from Decatur MacArthur, Brown received All-Central State Eight Honorable Mention after recording six touchdowns and 423 receiving yards on 23 catches as a receiver and 12 pass breakups and 38 tackles as a defensive back for the Generals.

Jack Butler-A 5-foot-8, 160-pound freshman running back from Tinley Park, Butler was a two-time All-South Suburban honoree for the Titans.

Tyler Bundren-A 6-foot-2, 310-pound junior from Metamora, Bundren was previously an offensive lineman for the Redbirds.

Taveon Carter-A 6-foot-1, 230-pound freshman from Chicago, Carter was a Second Team All-Chicago Public School and an All-City honoree at Urban Prep Charter Academy for Young Men. He also received Defensive Player of the Year honors from his team during a winning season.

Lonnell Couch-A 6-foot-3, 365-pound freshman lineman from Chicago, Couch was a key offensive and defensive lineman for CICS-Longwood.

Willie Cox-A 5-foot-7, 200-pound freshman from Decatur MacArthur, Cox was an All Central State Eight linebacker for the Generals.

Wilder Escarment Jr.-A 5-foot-7, 145-pound freshman from Orlando, Florida, Escarment was a key defensive back for Poinciana High School.

Tony Gandolfi-A 6-foot, 195-pound freshman from Lincoln, Gandolfi was a First Team All-Apollo defensive lineman and a running back for the Railsplitters.

Angel Garcia-A 5-foot-9, 200-pound sophomore transfer from Concordia Chicago, Garcia was a running back for the Cougars, and he previously received All-Upstate Eight and All-Area honors at Larkin.

Brandon Garner-A 5-foot-6, 150-pound freshman from West Helena, Arkansas, Garner is a running back who helped the Jonesboro Hurricanes capture a conference championship.

Jack Geraci-A 5-foot-10, 161-pound freshman defensive back/linebacker from Tinley Park, Geraci led the Titans and was second in the conference with 72 total tackles.

Jerin Holcomb-A 5-foot-10, 230-pound freshman from Peoria Notre Dame, Holcomb was a dependable defensive lineman for the Irish.