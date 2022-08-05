EC football announces another wave of recruits

EUREKA – Eureka football coach Kurt Barth announced the next wave of recruits of the 2022 recruiting class last Tuesday.

The last group of 15 recruits featured 13 freshmen and two transfers, one sophomore and one junior. The majority were in-state talents, while one was from Florida and one was from Arkansas.

This group of 15 features all freshmen. The majority are in-state talents, but two are from Florida and two are from Texas.

"We are excited to add another talented group of student-athletes to our school and program," Barth said. "We are ready to get to work on the 11th."

The second wave of the Class of 2022 features:

Mason Hootman - A 6-foot, 225-pound freshman from Alexis, Hootman was an All-Lincoln Trail Conference and Class 1A All-State Honorable Mention offensive lineman for United High School. In 2021, he helped the Red Storm reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2015 as the team's reliable center. He was also an Honors Student.

Gage Hugart - A 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman quarterback from Port Byron, Hugart was a Second Team All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference honoree and a two-time Offensive MVP for Riverdale. An Honors Student, he is also a multi-sport athlete who plans to play baseball for the Red Devils, as well.

Xander Hutchcraft - A 5-foot-10, 285-pound freshman from Bement, Hutchcraft was a two-time First Team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference offensive lineman, an All-Mason County First Team honoree, a multi-time team Offensive MVP and the Team MVP of the 2021 Broncos. An Honors Student, he was also the salutatorian of his graduating class.

Rob Jenkins - A 5-foot-9, 180-pound freshman from Bloomington, Jenkins was a key defensive back for the Raiders.

Taijaun Johnson - A 5-foot-9, 156-pound freshman from Peoria Manual, Johnson was a key defensive back and wide receiver for the Rams. An ambitious multi-sport athlete, he competed in a variety of sports at Manual.

Elston Lacy - A 5-foot-9, 245-pound freshman from Matteson, Lacy was a defensive lineman for Rich Township High School.

Tanner Laesch - A 6-foot, 255-pound freshman offensive lineman from Lexington, Laesch received unanimous First Team All-Heart of Illinois Conference and Academic All-Conference honors, and helped lead the Minutemen to both a conference title and the Class 1A state semifinals last fall. He was also a four-year Honor Roll recipient.

Robert Lira - A 6-foot, 298-pound freshman offensive lineman from Huffman, Texas, Lira was an anchor on the line and a two-time Player of the Week for the Hargrave Falcons.

Logan Luja - A 6-foot-3, 250-pound freshman from Freeburg Community High School, Luja was a valuable offensive lineman who contributed to the Midgets' first IHSA state quarterfinals Elite 8 appearance since 1995 and helped the team go 9-3 on the season. He was also an Honors Student.

Merick McNeese - A 5-foot-10, 193-pound freshman linebacker/running back from Limestone, McNeese was a two-time team Defensive MVP and a Second Team All-Mid-Illini honoree as a running back for the Rockets.

Glen Millsap - A 5-foot-6, 180-pound freshman from Decatur MacArthur, Millsap was a running back and an All-Central State Eight Honorable Mention recipient for the Generals.

Kavion Nichols - A 5-foot-9, 170-pound freshman defensive back from Apopka, Florida, Nichols recorded 385 all-purpose yards, 21 solo tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one touchdown for the 2021 8A District Champion Apopka Blue Darters.

Brenden Noel - A 5-foot-10, 165-pound freshman wide receiver from Wood River, Noel was a two-time First Team All-Prairie State Conference honoree, and he helped East Alton-Wood River score a Prairie State Conference title and state playoff berth in 2018.

Andrew Peters - A 5-foot-8, 160-pound freshman defensive back from Kissimmee, Florida, Peters was the Defensive Player of the Year for Poinciana High School.

Isaac Perez - A 6-foot, 220-pound freshman from Huffman, Texas, Perez was another key offensive lineman for the Hargrave Falcons.