Easter egg hunts planned in Central Illinois

Easter is just around the corner and that means families are gearing up for Easter egg hunts. Here is our list of local Easter egg hunts happening this week and next. Know any we missed? Contact ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

Bloomington-Normal

Easter Egg Hunt; 10:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., April 9, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

The Hunt; 12-3 p.m., April 9, First Assembly of God, 800 E. Vernon Ave., Normal. 

Doggie Easter Egg Hunt; 2-4 p.m., April 9, Champion Fields, 1850 Gregory St., Normal.

10,000 Egg Easter Egg Hunt; 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 9 and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., April 10, Vale Church, 3211 Ireland Grove Road, Bloomington.

Eggs on the Square; 8-10:30 a.m., April 16, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington.

BCC's Children Easter Egg Hunt; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., April 16, Bloomington Country Club, 605 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

Easter Egg Hunt; 11 a.m., April 17, First Presbyterian Church, 2000 E. College Ave., Normal.

Central Illinois

Annual Easter Egg Hunt; 10-11 a.m., April 16, Frazier Park, 620 S. Spring St., Mt. Pulaski. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

