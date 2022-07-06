Aug. 4, 1957 - July 4, 2022

EL PASO — Dolores E. Hornsby, 64, of El Paso passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 4, 2022.

She was born on August 4, 1957 in Forest Park, IL daughter of Ronald Hornsby, Sr. and Jacqueline Howler.

Survivors include her daughter, Staci Thomas (Don Mulvey) of Elmhurst, IL; siblings, George (Tina) Hornsby of Waukesha, WI; Dina Hornsby; Ronald (Terry) Hornsby; Dawn Hornsby; James (Kalene) Hornsby all of El Paso; nieces and nephews, Desirae Hornsby, Jordin (Tim) Hornickel, Amber Hornsby, Jacqueline (Albert) Aguinaga, Taylor Hornsby, Cortney (Jake) Decker, Cheyenne (Greg) Bose, Kailey Hornsby, Jaiden Hornsby, Anthony Hornsby, Jack Hornsby, Sophie Hornsby, Ellie Hornsby; great nieces and nephews, Brayden Hornickel, Madison Hornickel, Clayton Aguinaga, Noah Hornsby, Bryson Aguinaga, Trevon Aguinaga, Coltyn Borger, Lakyn Borger, Aubrie Aguinaga, Nileigh Hornsby, Hayden Bose, Korbyn Decker; and her beloved puppy, Bette Davis.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jacqueline Hornsby; sister, Debra Holzhauer; and father, Ronald Hornsby, Sr.

Dolores’ true legacy in life was being “Mom” and “Aunt Dee Dee”. She will always be remembered for her contagious laugh, her big hugs, and love for all things that sparkle. She loved spending time with family and friends and was an active member of the El Paso Corn Festival Committee. Dolores will be missed terribly by her family and the sky will never shine as bright without her here with us.

Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. with a service at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Cremation will be accorded following the services on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.