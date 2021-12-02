Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor for $60M over 4 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back free agent Chris Taylor, agreeing with the versatile All-Star on a $60 million, four-year deal Wednesday night that includes a club option.

The 31-year-old Taylor was an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he hit .254 with 20 homers and set career highs with 92 runs and 73 RBIs.

He hit a game-ending homer in the NL wild-card game against St. Louis, then batted .476 in the NL Championship Series against Atlanta, with three homers in Game 5.

Taylor has played every position except catcher, first base and pitcher, and is a career .261 hitter with 79 homers. He was the co-NLCS MVP in 2017 and also a key contributor when the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020.

The Dodgers retained Taylor after losing ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Corey Seager in free agency this week.

Taylor will be paid $15 million in 2022 and '23, then $13 million in '24 and '25. His club option for 2026 is for $12 million with a $4 million buyout.

Renfroe to Brewers

The Boston Red Sox signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers.

Hill received a one-year deal worth $5 million, and Paxton was signed for one year and $10 million guaranteed, including a player option for 2023.

The Red Sox also received two minor leaguers from the Brewers, infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.

Renfroe, 29, adds power to Milwaukee's lineup after Avisail Garcia left for the Marlins and Eduardo Escobar went to the Mets in free agency. He will be part of a Brewers outfield that includes Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Tyrone Taylor.

In his only season in Boston, Renfroe had career highs with a .259 average, .315 on-base percentage, 89 runs, 33 doubles and 96 RBIs. He tied for the major league lead with a career-high 16 outfield assists.

Bradley, 31, played the first eight seasons of his career in Boston, establishing himself as one of the best defensive center fielders in the game. In 2018, when the Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games and the World Series, he was the AL Championship Series MVP.

Arizona lands Melancon

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen, adding four-time All-Star Mark Melancon on a $14 million, two-year deal.

The right-handed Melancon, who will be 37 by opening day, led the big leagues with 39 saves last year in his only season with the San Diego Padres. He had a 4-3 record and 2.23 ERA to earn his first All-Star appearance since 2016.

Melancon gets $6 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $5 million mutual option for 2024 with a $2 million buyout.

Angels re-sign Iglesias

Closer Raisel Iglesias agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Angels.

He gets $10 million next year and $16 million in each of the following three seasons.

Iglesias was outstanding in his first season with the Angels after they acquired him in a trade with Cincinnati a year ago.

The Cuban right-hander had 34 saves while going 7-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 103 strikeouts with only 12 walks in 65 appearances.

His 8.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio was the best of his career, and he finished 11th in the AL Cy Young voting while repeatedly going multiple innings for the Angels, including eight saves longer than three outs.

Rays wrap up Kluber

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized an $8 million, one-year free-agent contract.

The deal includes an additional $5 million in performance bonuses based on starts: $500,000 each for 10 and 15, $1 million for 20 and $1.5 million apiece for 25 and 30.

The 35-year-old Kluber had his third consecutive injury-plagued season in 2021, going 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees.

Hudson back to LA

Right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson has returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a $7 million, one-year contract.

The Dodgers announced the deal for Hudson, who pitched in 40 games for Los Angeles in 2018.

He gets a $6 million salary next season, and the Dodgers have a $6.5 million option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout. Hudson's 2023 base can increase by $500,000 for games finished next year: $100,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50.

While he was with the Washington Nationals in 2019, Hudson got the final out of two NL Division Series games against the Dodgers and earned the victory in a third while they eliminated LA from the playoffs. Hudson eventually got the final out of the Nats' World Series triumph over Houston.

Knebel picks Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a $10 million, one-year contract.

He can earn $1 million in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 45, 50, 55 and 60 games finished.

The 30-year-old Knebel posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, held opponents to a .176 batting average and had three saves in 27 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. He stranded all six inherited runners and struck out 30 of 101 batters.

