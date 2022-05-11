DISTRICT 140 BOARD OF EDUCATION

The District seeks to enhance its communications with those persons wishing to address the school board. Accordingly, the school board designates a segment during each board meeting to recognize visitors and to provide them an opportunity to address the Board.

In general, the Board will listen to the presenter and, if necessary, ask the administration to review the information presented and report to the Board at a future meeting, if further discussion is needed.

Regular board meetings are held on the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Eureka High School Library at 200 West Cruger Avenue, Eureka, IL.

Comments and suggestions about District 140 are always welcome: Phone: (309) 467-3737, Fax: (309) 467-2377, web: www.district140.org

Board of Education Members

Chad Leman, President

Alan Pacocha, Vice President

Kenneth Pyles, Secretary

Sam Bertschi

James Kieser

Greg Post

Kevin Wiegand

Administrative – Pre-K Center

Bob Bardwell, Superintendent

Andrew Underwood, Administrator of Finance

Eureka High School

Kirk Edwards, Principal

(309) 467-2361

Adam Herrmann, Assistant Principal

(309) 467-2361

Jason Greene, Athletic Director

(309) 467-2361

Davenport Elementary School

Stephanie Brown, Principal

(309) 467-3012

Eureka Middle School

Kelly Nichols, Principal

(309) 467-3771

Cynthia Wondercheck, Assistant Principal

(309) 467-3771

Congerville-Goodfield Elementary Schools

Randal Berardi, Principal

(309) 448-2347 – Congerville

(309) 965-2362 – Goodfield

Transportation Department

Ken Scharf, Manager

(309) 467-3113

