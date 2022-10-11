Diabetic Clinic offered in Eureka

EUREKA – Exercising is important, but it's not always easy. There are numerous benefits to staying physically active, but it can be hard to make it a priority. Join University of Illinois Extension for the October “Diabetes Clinic – Overcoming Exercise Barriers” class from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 East Eureka Avenue, Eureka.

Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith, will explore common barriers to exercise, tips on how to overcome these barriers, and how to safely exercise with diabetes.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. November’s upcoming topic will be “Diabetes Jeopardy”. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary.

For questions or more information on this program or upcoming events, please visit us at go.illinois.edu/LMWevents, contact Extension’s local Nutrition and Wellness team by phone at 309-663-8306, or email Smith at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact Smith and team at the contact information above. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.