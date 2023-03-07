EUREKA – Following a healthy meal plan can help keep blood sugars under control. Whether you’re newly diagnosed or have had diabetes for years, it’s time to get back to the basics. Join University of Illinois Extension for their monthly “Diabetes Clinic – Back to the Basics: Diet and Diabetes” class from 1:30- 2:30 p.m. on March 16 at their new location, Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St., Eureka. Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith, will review what carbohydrates are, what counts as a carbohydrate serving, and how to fit them into your meal plan.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary. Diabetes Clinic meets at the Eureka United Methodist Church in Eureka.

For more information on this program or upcoming events, visit us at go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact Jenna and her team by phone at 309-663-8306 or by email at jesmith6@illinois.edu. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please contact us. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.