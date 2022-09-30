Department Stores and Woodford County

EUREKA-Before the advent of department stores, there were many mom-and-pop businesses in every town. The larger the town, the more the variety of shops and stores. There were shoe stores, dress shops, bakeries, groceries, jewelry stores, appliance and implement stores, and the much-loved “dime stores.” Shopping involved going from business to business, accumulating many paper bags or boxes. It also required the shopper to retain knowledge in his/her head about which business would supply his/her need. For example, if you wanted a packet of needles, you needed to recall that they were available at the five-and-dime, unless there was a fabric store in your town.

In Chicago in the 1880s several wealthy businessmen conceived of large buildings in the downtown area that were filled with everything from shoestrings to carpets. It was one-stop shopping and the consumers loved it. The buildings were possible because of improved transportation for shoppers, improved central heating, the development of safe elevators, and a large, open floor plan allowing for impressive displays of merchandise. Chief among these businessmen were Marshall Field and the Mandel brothers. With the coming of department stores in the central district, smaller merchants in the outlying areas lost customers, many going out of business altogether.

In 1897 a bill was sent to the Illinois legislature to ban department stores. The bill failed because shoppers continued to patronize the large stores who, because of the volume of their sales, could offer items at a cheaper price. Gradually the face of commerce changed permanently, favoring the large outlets.

In Woodford County there was one department store early in the 20th century, and that was Banta Brothers in Lowpoint. Beginning with one store that dealt in farming supplies in 1889, the brothers eventually built a store on the other side of the street in 1909. As the brothers’ mercantile interests grew, they added more buildings and a diversity of products. They even added a bank.

Banta Brothers’ advertisement in the 1920 Woodford County Atlas claims that it is the “largest mercantile establishment under one management and one roof in Central Illinois.” The farmers from a 25-mile radius did much of their shopping in Lowpoint, often arriving by a morning train and then returning home on the afternoon train. Naturally this practice hurt the smaller businesses closer to their homes.

Now we come to today and Walmart. It’s a one-stop convenience, to be sure, but look how it has changed the face of commerce. Say you live in Eureka and you want to buy a packet of sewing needles. Where must you go? There are specialty sewing stores in the larger surrounding cities, but the closest place in Washington Walmart. And while you are there to get the needles, you can get sunflower seed for your yard birds, light bulbs, windshield wipers, bicycles, laptops and cell phones, kitchen, and bath supplies, basic furniture, clothing for every member of the family, pharmaceuticals, and groceries. No need to scurry from one business to another and frequently lugging your purchases to your car.

But if you are looking for a Sunday dress, or shoes not made in China, or someone to help you match your paint color, you have to plan a trip to Bloomington or Peoria and know you’re going to have to pay more than you would at Walmart.

Many people are concerned about the future of Walmart. Right now, it has captured the majority of our business, and it hires more people than any other business in the country. Nothing is too large to fail. Things WILL change. What will that look like? Will smaller mercantile businesses pop up? Will we be permanently stuck with online shopping where you cannot touch what you’re buying and are at the mercy of the delivery companies?

Life’s a wild ride. Even when things seem quiet and all right, there’s unpredictability lurking just under the surface. The next 20 years are going to be interesting, that’s for sure.