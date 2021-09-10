Denied; Chicago Rickover Naval blunts Chicago Clemente 9-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Rickover Naval on Friday as it blanked Chicago Clemente 9-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 10.
Recently on August 27 , Chicago Rickover Naval squared up on Chicago Lincoln Park in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Both offenses were stymied without goals on either side in the first half.
