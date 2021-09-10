Denied; Chicago Lincoln Park blunts Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 5-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Chicago Lincoln Park stuffed Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 5-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois boys soccer on September 10.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

