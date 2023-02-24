EUREKA-Eliza Denham, a Eureka High School student, won second- place in the Central Illinois Poetry Out Loud contest at Hoogland Center for the Arts in Springfield, while Franklin High School student Thaddeus Bergschneider took first place.

Bergschneider and Denham will move on to compete March 23 in the state competition. The winner of that contest will advance to national competition.

More than 1,260 students and 19 teachers at eight central Illinois schools began the Poetry Out Loud fall season.

Poetry Out Loud is a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through analysis, memorization, performance and competition.

At the state level, Poetry Out Loud is a collaboration between the Illinois Arts Council Agency and seven other agencies, each of which plays host to a regional contest. The Central Illinois event is hosted by Springfield Area Arts Council.