Defensive dominance: Champaign St. Thomas More stymies Farmer City Blue Ridge 56-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Champaign St. Thomas More's 56-0 beating of Farmer City Blue Ridge on September 10 in Illinois football.

Recently on August 28 , Champaign St. Thomas More squared up on Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

