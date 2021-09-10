 Skip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa stomps past Moweaqua Central A & M 34-0

  • Updated
Decatur St. Teresa unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Moweaqua Central A & M in a 34-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.

Decatur St. Teresa's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the fourth quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's command showed as it carried a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense struck to a 19-0 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

The Bulldogs moved in front of the Raiders 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Effingham and Moweaqua Central A & M took on LeRoy on August 27 at LeRoy High School. For more, click here.

