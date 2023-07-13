Thursday
Pick Three-Midday
0-2-1, Fireball: 6
Pick Four-Midday
2-2-6-2, Fireball: 4
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
14-18-21-22-34
Lotto Jackpot
$19.25 million
Mega Millions Jackpot
$560 million
Wednesday
Pick Three-Evening
9-6-7, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
7-1-5-6, Fireball: 9
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
2-14-30-41-42
Powerball
23-35-45-66-67
Powerball: 20
Power Play: 3
Jackpot: $875 million
Because of an early production deadline, the evening Lottery numbers were not available. They will appear in Saturday’s paper.