David "Tater" Kieser

After working as a patient scheduler at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, David “Tater” Kieser quickly realized he wouldn’t be happy working behind a desk all day.

In nursing, he found a fulfilling alternative — and a field in which he has excelled.

Kieser, a board-certified family nurse practitioner and certified emergency nurse practitioner, has worked at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in various roles for 26 years. For the past 12 years, he has also worked at Orthopedics of Illinois with Dr. Edward Kolb, where he is an assistant in surgery.

“I love interacting with others, and being able to help them out is a true blessing,” said Kieser, 44. “The outcome may not always be what we want, but being there for them in their time of need is invaluable.”

Kieser is also an instructional assistant professor at Illinois State University’s Mennonite College of Nursing, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Kieser said nursing offers many rewards, but also a vast array of options and what he describes as an ideal and flexible career path.

“You have several options to get your initial education and then can begin practicing right away,” he said. “If you decide at some point that you want to further your education, there are numerous options again. If life happens and you have to put your education on hold, you are still able to care for others.

“Nurses are not just at the bedside anymore,” he said. “They are in management, sales, IT, forensics, etc.”

In his limited free time, Kieser enjoys spending time on the family’s small hobby farm with his wife, Haley, and four children: Landon, Elle, Briana and Paisley.

David "Tater" Kieser

David "Tater" Kieser
David "Tater" Kieser

David "Tater" Kieser

 
